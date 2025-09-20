The Los Angeles Kings delivered a major announcement on Thursday. Anze Kopitar, the Kings' current captain and one of the best players in franchise history, will retire at the end of the 2025-26 season. The entire hockey world reacted to this news when it broke. And tributes for the Kings star will pour in as the season rolls along. One immediate reaction came from Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl has had a longstanding relationship with Kopitar for a while. The Kings captain has served as a major source of inspiration for the Edmonton center. Draisaitl shared some very touching words for Kopitar when speaking to the media on Friday.

“'Kopi' was always my idol growing up, one of two guys I really looked up to,” Draisaitl said Friday, via NHL.com. “I’ve learned so much from playing against him, from watching him. I had the privilege of playing with him at the World Cup in 2016, and he kind of took me under his wing and we’ve had a close friendship ever since.”

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl has more battles with Kings' Anze Kopitar

Kopitar has carved out a legitimate case for the Hockey Hall of Fame when his career is over. Even if he doesn't get in, he is one of the greatest players in the history of the Los Angeles Kings. He captained the franchise to both of its Stanley Cups. And he is top-three all-time in goals, assists, and points in Kings history.

Draisaitl and the Oilers know all too well what Kopitar was capable of on the ice. He recognizes the talent and impact he has had on this game. However, he isn't overlooking the remaining games they have to play against each other.

“An amazing career, truly one of the best to do it,” Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. “We’ll see maybe we still have a couple more battles against him, so I won’t let him off the hook yet, but just a fantastic career.”

The Oilers and Kings are Pacific Division rivals, so they will play each other three times this upcoming season. Draisaitl and Kopitar's first meeting of the 2025-26 NHL season will come on January 10, 2026 in Edmonton.