Kevon Looney earned significant love and appreciation from the Golden State community during his return game in the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Warriors on Saturday night.

Looney is going through the 11th season of his career, his first with the Pelicans. He spent 10 years with the Warriors as he served a vital role in the frontcourt with his rebounding and defending qualities. He won three championships during his time with the franchise, having his biggest impact in the 2022 title.

Looney left Golden State in the 2025 offseason, wanting a new change of scenery. This game marked the center's first in the area since his departure, making it an emotional one.

And fans got the message as well, per reporter Kenzo Fukuda. They cheered his name as they gave him his respects for all that he did for the franchise in his 10 years of service.

“LOOOOON” The Warrior fans give Kevon Looney a LOUD round of applause on his return game 💐 (via @kenzofuku) https://t.co/BP2mSykMYE pic.twitter.com/jgfUzKzSNI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

How Warriors played against Kevon Looney, Pelicans

Article Continues Below

Kevon Looney appreciated the cheers from the fans he used to represent, but his Pelicans squad was unable to beat the Warriors. They lost by a 104-96 score, as Looney finished with four points and five rebounds after 10 minutes of action.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, as New Orleans trailed 73-72 after three quarters. However, Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the visitors 31-24 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in all three categories by making 12 3-pointers, creating 28 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 10. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans as they made just seven triples, dished out 16 assists and turned the ball over 13 times.

Three players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the loss. Zion Williamson led the way with a stat line of 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 8-of-16 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Saddiq Bey came next with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears provided 16 points and six rebounds.

Golden State improved to an 11-10 record on the season, holding the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Portland Trail Blazers and 2.5 games above the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by one game and Phoenix Suns by 1.5 games.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 2 at 11 p.m. ET.