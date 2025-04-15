The Ottawa Senators are getting some great news ahead of the NHL Playoffs. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will be ready for the start of the postseason, per NHL.com. The star winger is recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered against Pittsburgh in March.

Tkachuk practiced Monday for the first time in weeks, per the outlet. He wore a non contact jersey during team activities. He leads the Senators this season with 29 goals.

Ottawa is getting ready to go to the postseason, after posting 44 victories on the campaign so far. The club will play either the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the postseason.

Ottawa has been doing a solid job playing without their captain. The Senators have seven victories in their last 10 games, as other skaters including Shane Pinto lifted the club.

The NHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 19.

Brady Tkachuk lifts the Senators offense

Tkachuk's return is just invaluable for a Senators team that looks to advance in the postseason. The Senators captain not only brings instant offense, but invaluable leadership to the club.

This season, Tkachuk has posted 55 total points. He holds a +2 on the campaign, in plus-minus. He is having a career-high season in that category.

He has not played at all in April, with his last appearance on the ice coming against the Penguins March 30.

“He has to [practice],” Senators coach Travis Green said. “If you want to be on top of your game after you've been out … he's no different than any other player, you've got to come back and get some practice time. He's skated on his own for a bit now and it's good to get him with the group. I thought he looked sharp. And I'm sure he'll skate again tomorrow.”

Ottawa plays Chicago on Tuesday, in one of the season's final regular season games. The Senators have won their last two games.