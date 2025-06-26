The Ottawa Senators finally made the playoffs last year, ending a lengthy rebuild. They have most of their core locked up long term, but one key veteran piece needs a new deal. After three stellar seasons with the Senators, Claude Giroux's contract is over, and they are trying to work out another deal. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on the negotiations on Thursday as free agency approaches.

“The Ottawa Senators had more talks Wednesday with Pat Brisson, the agent for pending UFA forward Claude Giroux. It’s been a grind of a negotiation, by all accounts, on a one-year deal. I don’t sense Wednesday’s conversation produced the breakthrough the sides had hoped for, but the plan is to keep at it,” LeBrun reported.

The Senators signed Giroux to a three-year, $6.5 million annual deal in the 2022 offseason. He scored 35 goals in his first season in Ottawa, the most in a season in his career. But his production has declined significantly over the years, with just 15 goals and 50 points this season.

The Senators finally made the postseason after seven years on the outside. Even though they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, it gave their core the experience they needed. Giroux has been a key piece, as the alternate captain and resident veteran. He will likely take a significant pay cut from the $6.5 million cap hit he had the last three years.

Because Giroux is 37 years old, he can sign a contract laced with bonuses to bring down the cap hit for the 2025-26 season. Jonathan Toews just signed a similar deal with the Winnipeg Jets, which could bring his salary from $2 million to $7 million.

The Senators have just under $11 million in cap space entering July 1, according to CapWages. They hope to sign Giroux and improve their team through free agency. Who should they go after?