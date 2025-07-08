The 2025 NHL Draft was held in late June at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. This event did not live up to the hype in terms of trade activity. However, it did see some teams make very intriguing moves to bolster their prospect pipelines. This includes the Ottawa Senators, who made the 23rd selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Senators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. This ended in a six-game defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, they made the postseason on the back of their impressive core. Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, and Brady Tkachuk are some of the Ottawa draft picks that led the team to the playoffs in 2024-25.

Did the Senators add the next piece to the puzzle at the 2025 NHL Draft? Or did their class fail to unearth any potential gems that could contribute down the line? Let's take a deeper look at this class and hand out an initial grade for the Senators' 2025 NHL Draft class

Introducing the 2025 #Sens Draft Class!

Senators land American defender in 1st round

The Senators initially had the 21st pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, they traded this to the Nashville Predators, who jumped up to select Kitchener Rangers defenseman Cameron Reid. Ottawa elected to take a defenseman of their own, grabbing Wisconsin product Logan Hensler with the 23rd pick.

Hensler started the season as a potential top-10 pick. However, there was a sort of truth that emerged when watching Hensler throughout the season. He didn't excel at any one thing, and he was extremely raw as a player. In fact, evaluators around the NHL had trouble figuring out exactly what sort of defenseman he was.

On some nights, he showed he was an offensive defenseman. Other nights, he was primarily a shutdown rearguard. However, he also had nights where he showed a two-way game. The inconsistency made it hard to see what exactly he could become because it seemed as if everyone was figuring out who he was right now.

Most scouts agree that Hensler has the chance to become a top-four defenseman at the NHL level. In saying this, he could very well top our as a bottom-pair defenseman. The Senators will need to be patient, but Hensler had a first-round grade on him for a reason. Ottawa could have an intriguing player on their hands here.

Ottawa makes intriguing value picks in 2025 NHL Draft

The Senators found a trio of potential value players in the later rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft. The first selection was American winger Blake Vanek, who went with the 93rd pick. Vanek has the game in his blood as his father, Thomas Vanek, played for several years in the league. However, scouts are split on whether the younger Vanek can make the league himself.

The Stillwater (Minn.) High School star possesses good hands and flashes goal-scoring ability. However, his skating is an issue that will need to be corrected. If he can smooth out those edges, he could become a middle-six goal scorer in due time. It's an intriguing bet for the Senators to take, at the very least.

Four picks later, Ottawa made a selection in goal. Goalie Lucas Beckman has some intriguing in between the pipes. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar star is one of the younger prospects in the draft. He plays a calm and composed game that allows him to read situations thoroughly and make the best decision. He can improve his stick work, but again, there is a realistic path to the NHL here.

Finally, the Senators selected Croatian forward Bruno Idzan with the 181th pick. Idzan is a re-entry, but he rose his stock significantly with the USHL's Lincoln Stars. The Senators draft pick possesses an NHL-caliber shot already, and he does flash playmaking ability. There is a lot of work to be done, but there is potential here as a shoot-first, third-line winger.

The Senators found good value with these selections. Ottawa didn't find another superstar in these late rounds, but anything can happen. If these picks play NHL games, that's a major success for the Senators.

Grade and final thoughts

Ottawa receives a fine grade for its 2025 NHL Draft class. The Senators landed a potential top-four defenseman with their first-round pick. Later on, they added players who could contribute at a high level in the league. It's not enough to carry them to the top of the league with teams like the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders. Still, this is a good class for Ottawa to build upon.

Ottawa Senators draft grade: B-