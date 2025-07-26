The Ottawa Senators have had a relatively quiet NHL offseason to this point. They didn't make any huge splashes to add to their group in NHL Free Agency, but also didn't lose any key pieces.

We did see one notable trade, with the team acquiring Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, the Senators also extended some restricted free agents, including Fabian Zetterlund, Leevi Merilainen, and Tyler Kleven.

While the Senators weren't overly active in signing unrestricted free agents, they did make a couple of moves. Below is a look at all UFAs the Senators signed in free agency who played at least 10 NHL games last season.

Claude Giroux was the most important signing

The Senators' most important UFA signing actually came a couple of days before free agency opened. The team managed to extend their top pending free agent, Claude Giroux, to a one-year contract extension.

Giroux originally joined the Senators in the summer of 2022, signing a three-year deal with the team. While he's now 37 years old and his stats have declined each year in Ottawa, he remains an important part of the team's forward group. He still posted 50 points last season and has been able to remain healthy despite his age, missing just one regular-season game over the last three years. Plus, with Giroux able to play either at center or on the wing, he gives the team some options within their top nine.

In terms of the contract, a one-year deal was the best-case scenario for the Senators in order to minimize the risk of a potential age-based decline. Plus, even considering the bonus structure, Giroux's deal comes in cheaper than expected.

Even if Giroux takes a small step back next season, the extension remains a big win for Ottawa, and Giroux is likely to provide really good value for the price.

Contract grade: A

Lars Eller can be a decent fourth-line center

The Senators' most significant external UFA addition came with the signing of Lars Eller. The team inked Eller to a one-year deal, which carries a $1.25M cap hit, and up to an additional $1M in performance bonuses.

Eller is 36 years old and has been a regular NHL forward for the last 15 years. This past season, the forward posted 10 goals and 22 points across 80 games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Eller won't provide much offense but can act as a reliable fourth-line center. It's not a game-changing addition, but the center can provide some short-term help within the team's bottom six.

Contract Grade: B+

Nick Cousins can be impactful when healthy

Nick Cousins originally signed with the Ottawa Senators last offseason, coming off a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.

In his first year with the Senators, Cousins posted 15 points in 50 games. However, he suffered a knee injury, which kept him out of action for much of the back half of the season.

On another one-year deal at just $825,000, Cousins could provide good value for Ottawa. He'll be an effective, tough-to-play-against winger who will likely be a good fit alongside Eller on the fourth line.

Contract Grade: B+

Arthur Kaliyev is a worthwhile bet

The Senators also added Arthur Kaliyev in free agency, after the forward didn't receive a qualifying offer from the New York Rangers. Kaliyev's deal is for one year and comes in at the league minimum salary.

Only a few years ago, Kaliyev was considered one of the Los Angeles Kings' top prospects. He made a full-time jump to the NHL when he was just 20 years old, playing 80 games with the Kings in 2021-22. The following season, Kaliyev posted 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games—an 82-game pace of 19 goals and 41 points.

However, Kaliyev ended up falling out of favour in Los Angeles. His production dipped in 2023-24, and he only played 51 games with the Kings over the season. Then, this past season, Kaliyev was placed on waivers and claimed by the New York Rangers. Even with a change of scenery, though, Kaliyev only played 14 games with the Rangers.

While Kaliyev has struggled to establish himself as an everyday NHLer, this is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Senators. The winger has a great shot and has shown the potential for high-end production. Kaliyev may not earn a spot in the lineup to start the season, but at just 24 years old, he could still grow his game.

Contract grade: B

Olle Lycksell adds some depth

Similar to the Kaliyev signing, the Senators made a no-risk move in adding Olle Lycksell. The forward inked a one-year deal, which also came in at the league minimum.

Lycksell is two years older than Kaliyev, and has spent a lot of his professional career in the AHL. That said, his numbers in the minors have been strong, posting point-per-game stats with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the last two years. Lycksell has also suited up for 45 games with the Philadelphia Flyers over the last three seasons.

Kaliyev is more likely to get a shot with the Senators this season, but Lycksell still adds decent depth with no risk.

Contract grade: B

Senators' Overall Free Agency Grade

While the Senators didn't make any major additions in free agency, they are still set to take another step next season. With a fairly young group, the team will rely on its core to lead the way.

That said, bringing back Claude Giroux was the biggest question, and the Senators managed to do it at a very reasonable price. Meanwhile, Lars Eller and Nick Cousins will provide bottom-six depth, and Arthur Kaliyev and Olle Lycksell were worthwhile additions. While there weren't a ton of moves, the ones the team did make were all reasonable and came with fair contracts.

Grade: B+