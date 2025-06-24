The potential pairing of Brock Boeser and the Ottawa Senators is quickly turning into one of the most intriguing narratives in the NHL as free agency looms. With July 1 just around the corner, the Senators are reportedly setting their sights on Boeser as a potential solution to their top-six scoring needs, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

After spending nine seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, Boeser is set to enter the open market. He had an impressive 2023-24 season, racking up 40 goals and 33 assists while showcasing that he still has plenty of offensive firepower. His knack for consistent production on the right wing makes him a great match for playing alongside captain Brady Tkachuk and center Tim Stutzle.

General manager Steve Staios is on the hunt to enhance the Senators’ scoring depth without giving up key assets. Last season, Ottawa ranked 18th in goals scored but faced significant challenges at 5-on-5, finishing 30th in that area. Pursuing a player like Boeser in free agency could be a smart way to address that gap without sacrificing draft picks or prospects.

However, salary cap constraints could throw a wrench in the plans. With only $10.75 million in cap space available, the Senators might need to shed some contracts to afford Boeser’s expected market value, which is estimated to be around $8 million per year. While that’s a significant investment, Boeser’s impressive history of six 20-goal seasons in eight full seasons makes him a highly sought-after player.

The Senators might also have an edge due to some familiar faces. Head coach Travis Green previously coached Boeser in Vancouver, where the winger thrived under his guidance. Plus, Boeser’s cousin, Dan, is part of Ottawa’s scouting team. While family connections won’t be the deciding factor, they could certainly sway things in Ottawa’s direction.

Ottawa isn’t the only team in the race. The Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings are all gearing up to make a strong push for Boeser, per the Ottawa Citizen. How quickly the Senators can move and create some cap space might be the key to securing the top-six forward they’re after.