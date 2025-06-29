The Ottawa Senators finally made the postseason in 2024-25 after a lengthy rebuild. Their core is comprised of young players, most of whom are locked in on long-term deals, but one veteran was key along the way. Claude Giroux joined the Senators before the 2022 season on a three-year contract. After Ottawa's best season in years, Giroux has decided to stay on a one-year deal.

“Claude Giroux and the Sens are putting the finishing touches on a deal to keep him in Ottawa,” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on the specifics of the deal. “One year deal for Giroux, $2M base salary plus $750k in games played bonuses, $250k in making the playoffs, and another $1.75M in playoff progress round by round bonuses. Bottom line, Giroux took less to stay in Ottawa, where he didn’t want to leave.”

NHL teams can give bonus-laden contracts to players 35 years or older, which Giroux is. That $2 million base salary will count against this year's salary cap, while any bonuses will go against the 2026-27 cap. The Winnipeg Jets just signed Jonathan Toews to a similar contract.

Article Continues Below

The Senators have $8.9 million in cap space to spend this summer, according to CapWages. They have already taken care of all of their restricted free agents, so they can be active come July 1. That should include a forward who can score, like Mikael Granlund or Andrei Kuzmenko.

The one place you cannot assume activity from the Senators is in the offer sheet game. They forfeited their 2026 first-round pick due to an invalid trade at the 2021 trade deadline. Without that pick, they won't be able to meet the required compensation for most offer sheets.

The Senators have an opening in the Eastern Conference to make a deep playoff run. Giroux and more additions should help them do that.