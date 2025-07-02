Veteran center Lars Eller has officially signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, bringing a treasure trove of experience and a championship pedigree to a team looking to build on its playoff success from last season.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old inked a contract worth $1.25 million, as confirmed by the team. This contract also includes potential bonuses that could raise its total value to $2.25 million, providing Ottawa with some flexibility while Eller is expected to fill a likely bottom-six role.

Last season, Eller played for the Washington Capitals, where he notched 15 points in 63 games before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Across both teams, he accumulated 22 points in 80 regular-season games and added one assist in nine playoff appearances.

With over 1,100 NHL games to his name, Eller brings significant experience to a Senators squad that ended an eight-year playoff drought this past spring. His career has taken him through the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Capitals, and Penguins, with his most memorable moment being the Cup-clinching goal in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final while with Washington.

The Senators had a relatively quiet start to free agency, making strategic moves like signing Eller and Nick Cousins to enhance their roster depth. General manager Steve Staios emphasized supporting the team's foundation without impeding growth.

“We're excited to add Lars to our group,” Staios said. “He is a seasoned veteran with a good character who can fit in different spots in the lineup.”

While Eller is expected to center the fourth line, his addition gives new head coach Travis Green more options regarding lineup decisions. Ottawa is banking on internal development following its 2024 breakthrough, and signings like Eller’s are designed to bolster the current roster rather than replace it.

The 6-foot-2 Danish forward, a first-round choice by St. Louis back in 2007, has accumulated 424 points in the regular season and another 50 points in 112 playoff games. His defensive ability and skill at helping to kill penalty minutes establish Eller as the trustworthy figure teams need to make an impression in the playoffs.