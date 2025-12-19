The Ottawa Senators had a great night, as they shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. While many noticed Linus Ullmark's excellent performance, it was a goal setup by left-handed Jake Sanderson with a right-handed stick that made the highlight reel, as posted by Everyday Sens.

Sanderson, who is left-handed, used Amadio's right-handed stick to setup Ottawa's second goal. #GoSensGo Insane player. https://t.co/ic3oYwK9MR pic.twitter.com/kOa2X7SiCx — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before the play, the Sens scored in the first period when Brady Tkachuk converted on a power-play goal. Then, the second period began when the play happened. Sanderson broke his stick on the sequence. Then, he grabbed a Michael Amadio's right-handed stick and pushed the puck down the ice. From there, the Sens attacked the net and David Perron scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Spence and Drake Batherson.

The Senators would add another goal a few minutes later when Claude Giroux found the back of the net. Finally, Tkachuk finished the scoring with his second of the game in the third period.

Sanderson's play was one of the many highlights in what was likely the best game the Sens have played all season. In addition to their offense, their defense thrived, not allowing Sidney Crosby or any of the Penguins to get good scoring opportunities. Ullmark stopped all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. Additionally, the Sens were efficient on the penalty kill, killing both Pens' extra-man opportunities.

The win helped the Sens improve to 16-13-4 and jump the Toronto Maple Leafs in the standings. Currently, they sit four points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their next game will be on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Canadian Tire Centre.