The Ottawa Senators have been without their top goalie for nearly a month after Linus Ullmark took a leave of absence from the team. But there is a return on the horizon, as Ullmark is back at practice, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Linus Ullmark takes to the ice ahead of practice at Sensplex this morning. pic.twitter.com/sHqSy1TMLE — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) January 16, 2026 Expand Tweet

Ullmark's return should boost the morale and the possible playoff hopes for the Sens. They were just 3-5 in the eight games since he left. But an Ullmark practice session indicates that a return could be coming, as he is back with the team.

While Ullmark was gone, rumors circulated on the internet about the reason for his absence. It got so vibrant that the Senators organization condemned the rumors, harshly shutting down anything that came from them. Brady Tkachuk even dismissed them while defending Ullmark.

The Senators are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 22-19-5. Additionally, they are seven points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. There was so much concern about the goalie situation that the Sens signed James Reimer to a contract, as their other options were not performing up to standard.

There is no indication of when Ullmark will be ready to return. However, it could be sooner rather than later as the Sens attempt to pull themselves out of the hole they have dug. Ullmark was not having the best season when he took his leave. He was 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881 with one shutout.

But his impending return could give him a chance for a second-half comeback as Ottawa looks to gain ground in the postseason race.