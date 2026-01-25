The Ottawa Senators are near the basement of the Eastern Conference, headed into a Sunday matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. But they will get a key member of their team back on the bench for that game. Senators goalie Linus Ullmark is back on the roster after taking a personal leave, but will serve as the backup.

“Linus Ullmark has been added to the Sens active roster. He will be the backup tonight,” Alex Adams of Sportsnet reported.

Ullmark took a personal leave of absence in late December amid dreadful season-long numbers. Rumors cropped up a few weeks later that Ullmark and fellow Ottawa teammates were unfaithful to their marriages and relationships. The team and player strongly deny those rumors.

23-year-old Leevi Merilainen played most of the games Ullmark missed for the Senators. In his ten starts since the leave, Merilainen has a dreadful .843 save percentage with a 4-5-1 record. James Reimer was signed as a veteran backup and posted an .870 save percentage in four starts.

The Senators have 53 points in 51 games this season, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Only the New York Rangers are below them in the standings, and nine points seperate Ottawa from the playoffs. After making the postseason last year, there was optimism in Canada's capital that this core would take a leap. This year has been the exact opposite.

The Senators need Ullmark to find his game again to make any attempt at the playoffs. His .909 save percentage in 2024-25 was a big reason they made the playoffs, while his .881 mark this year is a reason they are where they are. If he comes back refreshed and back on top of his game, Ottawa could make a late-season run.

After the Golden Knights leave, the Senators host the league's top team, the Colorado Avalanche. Could Ullmark make his debut on Wednesday against Colorado?