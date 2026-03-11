Kyler Murray is no longer an Arizona Cardinal. The era is over after selecting him No. 1 overall back in 2019. The former Heisman Trophy winner is a very good quarterback when healthy, but injuries have derailed his momentum over the last few years. His play has diminished as a result.

With free agency officially underway, Murray has been released by the team and can now sign with any team he likes. He may wait and take his time, or he could sing right away and get back to work.

The Cardinals sent a farewell message to Murray on social media.

“With today's start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years. We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was a two-time Pro Bowler during his time in Arizona.

There is no doubt that the star quarterback will get back on track. A team that has a good chance of bringing him in is the Minnesota Vikings. They have been rumored to be interested in Murray as they have a difficult QB situation with J.J. McCarthy at the moment. if Murray can land with the Vikings, that would be arguably the best potential spot for him with head coach Kevin O'Connell there, mentoring him. Not to mention having one of the best receivers in the league as well, in Justin Jefferson.