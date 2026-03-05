It has been a long dry spell for the Philadelphia Flyers. They have failed to make the playoffs in any of the last six seasons, and their postseason appearance in 2020 was the Covid year. Their last legitimate playoff appearance came in 2018 when they finished with a 42-26-14 record and an impressive 98 points. That team was eliminated in the first round by the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

The current season does not appear to be much different than the previous six. However, all hope is not lost. As the Flyers prepare for their home game Thursday night against the Utah Mammoth, they have won three games in a row and may be in the process of turning their season around.

The Flyers are currently in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division and they are six points behind the Boston Bruins, who occupy the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are also eight points behind the New York Islanders, who are in third place in the Metropolitan.

It would be a long shot for the Flyers to make the playoffs this year, because they would have to climb over four teams to make the postseason. That means the Flyers are logically going to be sellers at Friday's trade deadline. But this is a team that has been selling for years and it hasn't brought them much success.

Perhaps President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere probably will take the expected route and trade away several players for future considerations. However, they could go against conventional theory and add a player or two.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could bring a high draft pick and a prospect

Ristolainen is one of the most valuable commodities on the trade front this year — a right-shot defenseman. Not only does Ristolainen fill that bill, he offers high-level toughness, a willingness to win the battle in the corner and in front of the net and he can move the puck and also pass it well.

There is a very good chance that Ristolainen could command a second-round draft choice as well as a prospect who could fill some of the Flyers' needs. That means a center or a wing who can put the puck in the net.

Ristolainen is under contract through the 2026-27 season, and that's why he should bring a high draft pick and a prospect in return. The 31-year-old earns $5.1 million, and getting rid of that salary could open up a chance to bring in one or more players. Multiple teams have called the Flyers about obtaining Ristolainen, so it would make sense to make a winning deal.

In addition to Ristolainen, the Flyers have also taken calls on forward Owen Tippett. The 27-year-old right wing skates on the Flyers top line, and he has proved himself as a scorer over the year. He has put the puck in the net 19 times this season, and this follows seasons in which he has scored 27, 28 and 20 goals.

The Boston Bruins have reportedly made multiple calls on Tippett, and they would likely be willing to part with minor-league center Matt Poitras or defenseman Mason Lohrei, and that's a pretty good starting point for the 27-year-old, 8-year veteran who earns $6.2 million per season. He is under contract through the 2031-32 season.

Bobby Brink and Nick Seeler could also be available for the Flyers to move out by the Friday's trade deadline.

Simon Nemec of the Devils could be a trade target for the Flyers

The 22-year-old defenseman appears to be well on his way to developing into a player who could eventually become a star.

The idea of bringing in a 6-1, 190-pound strong skating blue liner has to be appealing to Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet.

Nemec has scored 9 goals and 12 assists this season, and he has recorded multiple shots on goal in three of the Devils' last four games. He is playing with confidence and would be a significant asset for the Philadelphia defense crew.

The fact that he already has three seasons of experience would be a major bonus for the Flyers. It takes longer for most defensemen to acclimate themselves to NHL play than forwards, and it appears that Nemec is already comfortable at this level and will only get better from this point forward.

Additionally, the idea of bringing a talented player into the organization would send a positive message to the rest of the team.

That kind of belief would provide a boost that would allow Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, Matvei Michkov, Noah Cates, Bobby Brink and Travis Sanheim feel much better about the team right now.

The Flyers have moves to make before the deadline. If they don't consider going against convention and bringing a player in, they may be making a nightmarish mistake.