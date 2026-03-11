In Resident Evil Requiem, players can complete challenges to unlock rewards or CP to use in the Special Content shop. But not everyone knows how about these challenges, or what rewards they can unlock with them. Therefore, we created a list of all challenges, their rewards, as well as all Special Content Shop items for your convenience.

All Challenges & Rewards in Resident Evil Requiem

Overall, the following challenges reward the player with CP in Resident Evil Requiem:

Name CP How to Complete Deja Vu 200 CP Encounter an Outbreak in Wrenwood Descent Into Darkness 200 CP Reach the basement of the Care Center It's Been a Long Night 200 CP Reach the courtyard of the Care Center A Harsh Reality 200 CP Escape the Care Center Going Down? 200 CP Reach the Ground using the Suspended Platform The Hero Returns 200 CP Arrive at R.P.D. I Remember That, Too 200 CP Defeat the Super Tyrant Umbrella's Legacy 200 CP Find ARK The Final Mission 200 CP Start Exploring the Lower Levels of ARK

Hope and Requiem 200 CP Complete the Main Story by Releasing Elpis Rookie Agent 800 CP Complete the Main Story on at least Casual Difficulty Rising Agent 1,000 CP Complete the Main Story on at least Standard (Modern) Difficulty Resolute Agent 1,500 CP Complete the Main Story on at least Standard (Classic) Difficulty Remarkable Agent 40,000 CP Complete the Main Story on Insane Difficulty The Ol' Fashioned Way 200 CP Use an Ink Ribbon to save at a Typewriter Out of Sight, Out of Mind 200 CP As Grace, store an item in the Item Box Fatal Dose 200 CP Defeat a Zombie using the Hemolytic Injector Like Mother, Like Daughter 200 CP Unlock a drawer with a lockpick

Science! 200 CP Unlock a Crafting Recipe using Analysis The Power of Blood! 200 CP Craft an Item using the Blood Collector Blood! More Blood! 200 CP Use 300 Microsamples of infected blood The Hunt Begins 200 CP Destroy one Mr. Raccoon Memoriam Bring Out the Big Guns 200 CP Stun the Girl with Requiem Can I Borrow This? 200 CP Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy Untouchable 200 CP Parry an enemy attack Chop Chop 200 CP Defeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack Retail Therapy 200 CP Purchase an item from the Supply Box

Tailor Made 200 CP Upgrade a weapon Road Rage 200 CP Stop one of Victor's attacks on the highway Master Craftsman 200 CP Craft every possible item with Leon Bang for Your Buck 500 CP Defeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem Shot Cat Got your Tongue? 500 CP Cut the tongue off a Licker using a Hatchet Order Up! 500 CP Defeat the Chef in the Care Center in the Main Story Deadly Duet 500 CP Defeat the two singers in the main story Grace and Goliath 1,000 CP Defeat a Chunk as Grace Internal Dispute 500 CP Make a Zombie attack another Zombie in the Hospital Wards

Seasoned Pro 1,500 CP Defeat 300 enemies Not Today, Buds! 500 CP Defeat all the Plant 43 Seedlings No Safe is Safe! 500 CP Open every Safe in the Main Story Crate Expectations 500 CP Open all BSAA Containers Case Closed 3,000 CP Read all files in the Main Story You Little Rascal! 2,000 CP Destroy every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam Speed Demon 20,000 CP Complete the Main Story and Release Elpis in 4 hours Credit Where Credit is Due 3,000 CP Earn 200,000 Credits Bloodlust 10,000 CP Collected 10,000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector

Article Continues Below

Model Mania 1,000 CP View all Models Curator 1,000 CP View all Concept Art Never Touch the Stuff 35,000 CP Complete the story without using Herbs or Med Injectors Minimalist 35,000 CP Complete the Main Story without Grace using the Blood Collector The Final Puzzle 20,000 CP Let the sweet Pair Hear the Voice

All Special Content Shop Items, Prices, and Details

Item Cost/How to Unlock Description Freya's Needle 4,000 CP Lightweight Machine Pistol for Grace Kotetsu 5,000 CP Invincible Knife for Grace Matilda IMP 500 CP Handgun for Leon Ghost Grudge 1,000 CP Revolver for Grace Redemption 3,500 CP Pistol for Leon that uses Rifle Ammo Clatter Carbine 6,000 CP Assault Rifle for Leon Mortal Edge 3,000 CP (or Defeat Commander) Melee Weapon for Leon RPG-7 15,000 CP Rocket Launcher Advanced Tuning Destroy all Mr. Raccoon Bobbleheads Unlocks extra level of tuning for all weapon parts

Infinite Ammo (Guns) 50,000 CP N/A Infinite Durability (Hatchet) 20,000 CP N/A Matsuoka Master Manual 35,000 CP Permanently increases capacity of blood collector by 50 Infinite Ribbon 1,000 CP N/A Tactical Tracker (Modded) Complete the Main Story Under 4 Hours Offers more credits per kill Rugged Rookie Charm 6,500 CP Increases Firepower for Grace Trusted Companion Charm Defeat 300 Enemies Increases Bullet Penetration (Grace) Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill) 200 CP (Or Found in Care Center Basement) Marks location of all Bobbleheads in Rhodes Hill Raccoon Roundup Map (Raccoon City) 300 CP Marks location of all Bobbleheads in Raccoon City FBI Attire (Grace) 500 CP Outfit

R.P.D. Uniform (Leon) 500 CP Outfit Jacket (Grace) Complete the Main Story Outfit Jacket (Leon) Complete the Main Story Outfit Alligator Snapper Tactical Light Complete the Main Story Skin for Alligator Snapper Insanity Mode Complete the Main Story N/A

Overall, that includes all challenges and rewards in Resident Evil Requiem. We hope you found this guide useful! And best of luck surviving against the undead!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.