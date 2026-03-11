In Resident Evil Requiem, players can complete challenges to unlock rewards or CP to use in the Special Content shop...
In Resident Evil Requiem, players can complete challenges to unlock rewards or CP to use in the Special Content shop. But not everyone knows how about these challenges, or what rewards they can unlock with them. Therefore, we created a list of all challenges, their rewards, as well as all Special Content Shop items for your convenience.
All Challenges & Rewards in Resident Evil Requiem
Overall, the following challenges reward the player with CP in Resident Evil Requiem:
Name
CP
How to Complete
Deja Vu
200 CP
Encounter an Outbreak in Wrenwood
Descent Into Darkness
200 CP
Reach the basement of the Care Center
It's Been a Long Night
200 CP
Reach the courtyard of the Care Center
A Harsh Reality
200 CP
Escape the Care Center
Going Down?
200 CP
Reach the Ground using the Suspended Platform
The Hero Returns
200 CP
Arrive at R.P.D.
I Remember That, Too
200 CP
Defeat the Super Tyrant
Umbrella's Legacy
200 CP
Find ARK
The Final Mission
200 CP
Start Exploring the Lower Levels of ARK
Hope and Requiem
200 CP
Complete the Main Story by Releasing Elpis
Rookie Agent
800 CP
Complete the Main Story on at least Casual Difficulty
Rising Agent
1,000 CP
Complete the Main Story on at least Standard (Modern) Difficulty
Resolute Agent
1,500 CP
Complete the Main Story on at least Standard (Classic) Difficulty
Remarkable Agent
40,000 CP
Complete the Main Story on Insane Difficulty
The Ol' Fashioned Way
200 CP
Use an Ink Ribbon to save at a Typewriter
Out of Sight, Out of Mind
200 CP
As Grace, store an item in the Item Box
Fatal Dose
200 CP
Defeat a Zombie using the Hemolytic Injector
Like Mother, Like Daughter
200 CP
Unlock a drawer with a lockpick
Science!
200 CP
Unlock a Crafting Recipe using Analysis
The Power of Blood!
200 CP
Craft an Item using the Blood Collector
Blood! More Blood!
200 CP
Use 300 Microsamples of infected blood
The Hunt Begins
200 CP
Destroy one Mr. Raccoon Memoriam
Bring Out the Big Guns
200 CP
Stun the Girl with Requiem
Can I Borrow This?
200 CP
Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy
Untouchable
200 CP
Parry an enemy attack
Chop Chop
200 CP
Defeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack
Retail Therapy
200 CP
Purchase an item from the Supply Box
Tailor Made
200 CP
Upgrade a weapon
Road Rage
200 CP
Stop one of Victor's attacks on the highway
Master Craftsman
200 CP
Craft every possible item with Leon
Bang for Your Buck
500 CP
Defeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem Shot
Cat Got your Tongue?
500 CP
Cut the tongue off a Licker using a Hatchet
Order Up!
500 CP
Defeat the Chef in the Care Center in the Main Story
Deadly Duet
500 CP
Defeat the two singers in the main story
Grace and Goliath
1,000 CP
Defeat a Chunk as Grace
Internal Dispute
500 CP
Make a Zombie attack another Zombie in the Hospital Wards
Seasoned Pro
1,500 CP
Defeat 300 enemies
Not Today, Buds!
500 CP
Defeat all the Plant 43 Seedlings
No Safe is Safe!
500 CP
Open every Safe in the Main Story
Crate Expectations
500 CP
Open all BSAA Containers
Case Closed
3,000 CP
Read all files in the Main Story
You Little Rascal!
2,000 CP
Destroy every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam
Speed Demon
20,000 CP
Complete the Main Story and Release Elpis in 4 hours
Credit Where Credit is Due
3,000 CP
Earn 200,000 Credits
Bloodlust
10,000 CP
Collected 10,000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector
Model Mania
1,000 CP
View all Models
Curator
1,000 CP
View all Concept Art
Never Touch the Stuff
35,000 CP
Complete the story without using Herbs or Med Injectors
Minimalist
35,000 CP
Complete the Main Story without Grace using the Blood Collector
The Final Puzzle
20,000 CP
Let the sweet Pair Hear the Voice
All Special Content Shop Items, Prices, and Details
Item
Cost/How to Unlock
Description
Freya's Needle
4,000 CP
Lightweight Machine Pistol for Grace
Kotetsu
5,000 CP
Invincible Knife for Grace
Matilda IMP
500 CP
Handgun for Leon
Ghost Grudge
1,000 CP
Revolver for Grace
Redemption
3,500 CP
Pistol for Leon that uses Rifle Ammo
Clatter Carbine
6,000 CP
Assault Rifle for Leon
Mortal Edge
3,000 CP (or Defeat Commander)
Melee Weapon for Leon
RPG-7
15,000 CP
Rocket Launcher
Advanced Tuning
Destroy all Mr. Raccoon Bobbleheads
Unlocks extra level of tuning for all weapon parts
Infinite Ammo (Guns)
50,000 CP
N/A
Infinite Durability (Hatchet)
20,000 CP
N/A
Matsuoka Master Manual
35,000 CP
Permanently increases capacity of blood collector by 50
Infinite Ribbon
1,000 CP
N/A
Tactical Tracker (Modded)
Complete the Main Story Under 4 Hours
Offers more credits per kill
Rugged Rookie Charm
6,500 CP
Increases Firepower for Grace
Trusted Companion Charm
Defeat 300 Enemies
Increases Bullet Penetration (Grace)
Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill)
200 CP (Or Found in Care Center Basement)
Marks location of all Bobbleheads in Rhodes Hill
Raccoon Roundup Map (Raccoon City)
300 CP
Marks location of all Bobbleheads in Raccoon City
FBI Attire (Grace)
500 CP
Outfit
R.P.D. Uniform (Leon)
500 CP
Outfit
Jacket (Grace)
Complete the Main Story
Outfit
Jacket (Leon)
Complete the Main Story
Outfit
Alligator Snapper Tactical Light
Complete the Main Story
Skin for Alligator Snapper
Insanity Mode
Complete the Main Story
N/A
Overall, that includes all challenges and rewards in Resident Evil Requiem. We hope you found this guide useful! And best of luck surviving against the undead!
