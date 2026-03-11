In Resident Evil Requiem, players can complete challenges to unlock rewards or CP to use in the Special Content shop. But not everyone knows how about these challenges, or what rewards they can unlock with them. Therefore, we created a list of all challenges, their rewards, as well as all Special Content Shop items for your convenience.

All Challenges & Rewards in Resident Evil Requiem

Overall, the following challenges reward the player with CP in Resident Evil Requiem:

NameCPHow to Complete
Deja Vu200 CPEncounter an Outbreak in Wrenwood
Descent Into Darkness200 CPReach the basement of the Care Center
It's Been a Long Night200 CPReach the courtyard of the Care Center
A Harsh Reality200 CPEscape the Care Center
Going Down?200 CPReach the Ground using the Suspended Platform
The Hero Returns200 CPArrive at R.P.D.
I Remember That, Too200 CPDefeat the Super Tyrant
Umbrella's Legacy200 CPFind ARK
The Final Mission200 CPStart Exploring the Lower Levels of ARK
Hope and Requiem200 CPComplete the Main Story by Releasing Elpis
Rookie Agent800 CPComplete the Main Story on at least Casual Difficulty
Rising Agent1,000 CPComplete the Main Story on at least Standard (Modern) Difficulty
Resolute Agent1,500 CPComplete the Main Story on at least Standard (Classic) Difficulty
Remarkable Agent40,000 CPComplete the Main Story on Insane Difficulty
The Ol' Fashioned Way200 CPUse an Ink Ribbon to save at a Typewriter
Out of Sight, Out of Mind200 CPAs Grace, store an item in the Item Box
Fatal Dose200 CPDefeat a Zombie using the Hemolytic Injector
Like Mother, Like Daughter200 CPUnlock a drawer with a lockpick
Science!200 CPUnlock a Crafting Recipe using Analysis
The Power of Blood!200 CPCraft an Item using the Blood Collector
Blood! More Blood!200 CPUse 300 Microsamples of infected blood
The Hunt Begins200 CPDestroy one Mr. Raccoon Memoriam
Bring Out the Big Guns200 CPStun the Girl with Requiem
Can I Borrow This?200 CPThrow a weapon dropped by an enemy
Untouchable200 CPParry an enemy attack
Chop Chop200 CPDefeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack
Retail Therapy200 CPPurchase an item from the Supply Box
Tailor Made200 CPUpgrade a weapon
Road Rage200 CPStop one of Victor's attacks on the highway
Master Craftsman200 CPCraft every possible item with Leon
Bang for Your Buck500 CPDefeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem Shot
Cat Got your Tongue?500 CPCut the tongue off a Licker using a Hatchet
Order Up!500 CPDefeat the Chef in the Care Center in the Main Story
Deadly Duet500 CPDefeat the two singers in the main story
Grace and Goliath1,000 CPDefeat a Chunk as Grace
Internal Dispute500 CPMake a Zombie attack another Zombie in the Hospital Wards
Seasoned Pro1,500 CPDefeat 300 enemies
Not Today, Buds!500 CPDefeat all the Plant 43 Seedlings
No Safe is Safe!500 CPOpen every Safe in the Main Story
Crate Expectations500 CPOpen all BSAA Containers
Case Closed3,000 CPRead all files in the Main Story
You Little Rascal!2,000 CPDestroy every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam
Speed Demon20,000 CPComplete the Main Story and Release Elpis in 4 hours
Credit Where Credit is Due3,000 CPEarn 200,000 Credits
Bloodlust10,000 CPCollected 10,000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector
Article Continues Below
Model Mania1,000 CPView all Models
Curator1,000 CPView all Concept Art
Never Touch the Stuff35,000 CPComplete the story without using Herbs or Med Injectors
Minimalist35,000 CPComplete the Main Story without Grace using the Blood Collector
The Final Puzzle20,000 CPLet the sweet Pair Hear the Voice

All Special Content Shop Items, Prices, and Details

ItemCost/How to UnlockDescription
Freya's Needle4,000 CPLightweight Machine Pistol for Grace
Kotetsu5,000 CPInvincible Knife for Grace
Matilda IMP500 CPHandgun for Leon
Ghost Grudge1,000 CPRevolver for Grace
Redemption3,500 CPPistol for Leon that uses Rifle Ammo
Clatter Carbine6,000 CPAssault Rifle for Leon
Mortal Edge3,000 CP (or Defeat Commander)Melee Weapon for Leon
RPG-715,000 CPRocket Launcher
Advanced TuningDestroy all Mr. Raccoon BobbleheadsUnlocks extra level of tuning for all weapon parts
Infinite Ammo (Guns)50,000 CPN/A
Infinite Durability (Hatchet)20,000 CPN/A
Matsuoka Master Manual35,000 CPPermanently increases capacity of blood collector by 50
Infinite Ribbon1,000 CPN/A
Tactical Tracker (Modded)Complete the Main Story Under 4 HoursOffers more credits per kill
Rugged Rookie Charm6,500 CPIncreases Firepower for Grace
Trusted Companion CharmDefeat 300 EnemiesIncreases Bullet Penetration (Grace)
Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill)200 CP (Or Found in Care Center Basement)Marks location of all Bobbleheads in Rhodes Hill
Raccoon Roundup Map (Raccoon City)300 CPMarks location of all Bobbleheads in Raccoon City
FBI Attire (Grace)500 CPOutfit
R.P.D. Uniform (Leon)500 CPOutfit
Jacket (Grace)Complete the Main StoryOutfit
Jacket (Leon)Complete the Main StoryOutfit
Alligator Snapper Tactical LightComplete the Main StorySkin for Alligator Snapper
Insanity ModeComplete the Main StoryN/A

Overall, that includes all challenges and rewards in Resident Evil Requiem. We hope you found this guide useful! And best of luck surviving against the undead!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.