Jason Kelce is convinced that a mascot is modeled after him. The former Philadelphia Eagles center spoke to his brother Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights about how he believes Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, was made in his likeness.

“I will take this to my grave. Gritty was started the year after the [2018 Super Bowl] parade,” Jason, 37, told Travis Kelce on Wednesday, Feb. 26 episode of New Heights. “That thing looks f—— just like me.”

“Tell me that thing is not my likeness!” Jason said excitedly.

“Shut the f— up,” Travis responded laughing.

“Dude, they stole it. Look at those eyebrows,” Jason joked.

“You mean to tell me after the parade, the Flyers just so happen to come out with a mascot that looks like that?” Jason questioned.

Travis still did not believe that Gritty resembled Jason, “Your eyebrows are aggressive, but they're not that.”

Jason still was convinced they look alike. “They'll never admit it. This thing, they f—— modeled this thing after me.”

Jason played for the Eagles for 13 seasons after he was drafted No. 6 in the 2011 draft. Gritty however has been in the Philadelphia sports industry since 2018 and was introduced after the Eagles won for the first time in franchise history against the New England Patriots 41-33.

The brothers made history in 2023 when they faced one another in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, where Travis is a tight end, won 38-35. However, this time around, for the 2025 Super Bowl, the Eagles were victorious winning 40-22 against the Chiefs.

Jason Kelce Shares how New Heights podcast brought Travis Kelce and him together

The brothers have continued to support one another even when their teams have faced off against one another. For this year's Super Bowl, Jason was not on the field but spoke out how he plans to support his brother amid the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss.

“That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago,” Jason wrote on X earlier this month. “On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.”

He continues, “As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past.”

The brothers have a close bond and in additon for sharing their love for football, they cohost a podcast together which they started in 2022. Jason admitted that prior their show they did not talk on a regular basis.

“Before this, we would go months on our own deal without talking,” Jason told Green Light with Chris Long last year. “We would text, you would send a funny video or something like that. But truly sit down and talk with him? It would be a long time. Doing this once a week, we’re gonna sit down and talk, and we’re gonna have very meaningful conversations, fun conversations and really know where each of us are at in their lives. That’s the most fun part about it.”

New Heights airs weekly on all podcast platforms and has had Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, and more stop by.