The Philadelphia Flyers fanbase wasn't happy with the team's strategy at the trade deadline. It looked like a perfect opportunity to sell off some pieces, but Daniel Briere sat on his hands for the most part. He traded Nic Deslauriers, a fan favorite enforcer, to the Carolina Hurricanes and Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild. However, rumored players like Rasmus Ristolainen and Owen Tippett stayed put. They weren't the only players Briere attempted to trade, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“The Philadelphia Flyers came close to moving Rasmus Ristolainen, who will enter the final year of his contract next season,” Pagnotta reported. “There was significant progress on a trade, but the Flyers decided to keep him. They were also shopping Carl Grundstrom, but talks didn't seem to escalate on that front.”

It's hard to imagine too many teams lining up to trade for Grundstrom, which could explain why talks didn't escalate. He has spent half the season in the AHL, and in his 36 NHL games, he has just 12 points.

While goalscoring isn't his niche, teams now need a bit of production in their bottom six. Considering Grundstrom also isn't the most aggressive player and has been just an average defensive forward, there wasn't a whole list of reasons why he'd make a contending team better.

Grundstrom is in the last year of his contract, and it's unknown whether any teams have interest in signing him in the offseason. After nine seasons in North America, Grundstrom feels like a candidate to return to Sweden for the 2026-27 season.