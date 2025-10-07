The Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to open the season Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. Head coach Dan Muse has now decided on one of the Penguins' training camp battles. Muse announced that Arturs Silovs will make the start in goal in New York.

“Silovs has a good camp. We’re going to be looking at both Arturs & Tristan to come up big early this season,” Muse said to reporters today, according to Joe Brand, the radio voice of the Penguins. The battle for the netminder job had been down to two players.

Joel Blomqvist had been one option after playing 15 games at the NHL level last season. He went 4-9-1 in that time with a 3.81 goals agaisnt average and a .885 save percentage. He also stopped all 11 shots he faced in his only preseason action, but an injury has landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

This resulted in the battle coming down to Tristan Jarry and Silovs. Jarry has been a primary goaltender for the franchise in the past. He has regressed in recent years. Last season, Jarry played in 36 games, going 16-12-6 with a 3.12 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. This also resulted in a trip to the AHL for the netminder.

Silovs is a former member of the Vancouver Canucks organization. He was acquired this offseason by the Penguins. He has spent the majority of his career in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks. Last season he was 14-5-1 in the AHL with a 2.41 goals agaisnt average and a .908 save percentage. The netminder was great in the playoffs. Going 16-7-1 on the way to winning the Calder Cup and having five shutouts. Moreover, his stellar performance earned him playoff MVP honors.

In the preseason, Silovs was better in between the pipes. He played in three games, with a 2.56 goals agaisnt average and a .904 save percentage. Meanwhile, Jarry also played in three games. He had a 2.95 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Regardless, both goalies should see time early in the season as the team looks to settle on a full-time goalie. Silovs is going to get the first crack at the job, as he faces the Rangers.