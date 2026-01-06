Miami (FL) football is igniting national championship chatter for the first time since the early 2000s. The Hurricanes toppling defending champ Ohio State has fans visualizing a sixth title. But a red-hot Ole Miss squad now awaits in the Fiesta Bowl Thursday.

The Rebels are riding their own destiny here too. Ole Miss came together after losing Lane Kiffin to rival LSU, but is undefeated with Pete Golding.

The last Southeastern Conference representative in the College Football Playoff is attempting to end its own long dry spell. They haven't played in a national championship game since 1960. And the Rebels are riding the arm and legs of a past NCAA Division II quarterback.

Emotions will run high for both title-starved fanbases in Glendale, Az. Leading into the bold predictions for this much-anticipated first-ever showdown.

Miami's pass rush will test Trinidad Chambliss

The ‘Canes have seen their share of dual-threats — making them more than prepared for Chambliss.

Miami bottled Byrum Brown to just two rushing yards in its 49-12 rout of USF. Tommy Castellanos got picked off twice and averaged just 3.6 yards a carry in Miami's 28-22 win. Then Marcel Reed of Texas A&M was contained to 27 rushing yards in the CFP opener.

But the pass rush makes the Hurricanes more deadly here.

Rueben Bain Jr. is playing like a top five draft pick especially after thrashing Ohio State's line. He brings 5.5 combined sacks in the last three games (all ranked foes). Akheem Mesidor is another disruptive edge rusher who brings more sacks than Bain (10.5) in tow.

The Ole Miss offensive line didn't surrender a sack against Georgia. But Bain and Mesidor together are a different beast. Then there's Wesley Bissainthe, Marquise Lightfoot and even safety Keionte Scott who apply QB heat too. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman won't throw out a passive game plan against Chambliss.

Miami will force Chambliss to throw deep but for this reason

Chambliss is more efficient at getting the ball out quick.

Yet he's noticeably struggled with pushing the deep ball.

Hetherman is going to find ways at erasing the quick release element of the Rebels' offense. He'll dare Chambliss to test them deep.

But awaiting will be ball hawk O.J. Frederique, Bryce Fitzgerald and Scott ready to pluck the ball out.

Hurricanes run game pounds Ole Miss

Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown combined for 116 yards to wear down a loaded Buckeyes defense. Both averaged no fewer than 4.7 yards a game. Fletcher gashed Texas A&M the previous week too through 172 ground-based yards.

Head coach Mario Cristobal will turn to both again for this reason: Ole Miss allows 146.1 rushing yards a game.

The ‘Canes played the throwback downhill game to eliminate the 11-1 Aggies and 12-1 Buckeyes. They've proven they don't need to rely solely on Carson Beck to will them to wins.

Even Tulane moved the ball efficiently on Ole Miss (421 total yards, 115 rushing). Yet turnovers killed the Green Wave. But look for Miami to play the ball control approach early to test the Rebels.

Will Miami earn a ‘home' game after the semis?

Cristobal proved he and his staff can load up via recruiting and the portal. The likes of Beck, Mesidor, Scott, wide receiver CJ Daniels and leading linebacker Mohamed Toure all arrived to Coral Gables via the latter.

But Fletcher came on the recruiting trail. Same with star freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney. The DBs are led by underclassmen recruits Frederique and Fitzgerald. Behemoth right tackle Francis Mauigoa was a recruit signing. Even “Hurricane Bain” came as a Cristobal recruit.

This staff loaded the roster with an even balance of recruits and transfers. Both tactics have Miami nearing a long-awaited return to the biggest stage in CFB.

And fans in the 305 will make plans for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.