The Indianapolis Colts are entering a crucial offseason, and few questions loom larger than what comes next for quarterback Anthony Richardson. Once viewed as the franchise’s long-term answer, Richardson now finds himself at a crossroads as Indianapolis reassesses its direction following a stunning late-season collapse.

During Monday’s media availability, head coach Shane Steichen was directly pressed on whether he envisions a role for Richardson with the team in 2026. Rather than offering clarity on the quarterback’s standing, Steichen pointed to a lingering medical concern.

“The biggest thing is the eye limitations. That’s gotta get healthy, and those are conversations that will take place in the future,” said Steichen, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked if he sees a role for QB Anthony Richardson Sr. on the team next season: “The biggest thing is the eye limitations. That’s gotta get healthy, and those are conversations that will take place in the future.” pic.twitter.com/n32oxfRg43 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 5, 2026

Steichen’s response came amid growing uncertainty around Richardson’s place in the organization. The former first-round pick is entering the fourth and potentially final year of his rookie contract. General manager Chris Ballard must decide by mid-May whether to exercise Richardson’s fifth-year option, which would extend his deal through the 2027 season.

Once the Colts named Daniel Jones the starter during training camp, Richardson’s path back to QB1 status became murky. Jones, who suffered a torn Achilles late in the season, prompted the franchise to call upon the veteran field general Philip Rivers, out of his retirement, to help sustain the injury-laden roster.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Jones has already stated his goal is to return by the start of training camp. Both Jones and Steichen have expressed interest in continuing their partnership in 2026, signaling that Jones is firmly in the team’s plans.

Complicating matters further for Richardson is the emergence of rookie Riley Leonard, whose strong showing late in the year has positioned him as a legitimate contender for the backup role for the team in the future.

The Colts’ 2025 season unraveled after a promising 7-1 start, forcing the organization into another period of self-evaluation. While Steichen has been retained for 2026, Indianapolis still lacks a clear QB of the future. Richardson was expected to fill that role, but his injuries, inconsistent development, and shifting depth chart have left his standing in doubt.

With the offseason approaching quickly, the Colts face difficult decisions. Whether Richardson remains part of the long-term vision or becomes a trade chip in a broader reset will shape the franchise’s direction heading into 2026.