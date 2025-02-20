The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a playoff race and will look to make the postseason coming out of the 4 Nations tournament. However, the organization has suffered a great loss off the ice. Longtime play-by-play voice Mike Lange has passed away at the age of 76, the team confirmed in a social media announcement.

“Mike Lange was a wordsmith — a magician behind the mic. The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life,” the team said in a statement released Wednesday night.

“The Hall of Famer's voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup Championships, and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers. Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey seem even more magical with just his voice.

“Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by the players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city ‘smilin' like a butcher's dog,'” the team's statement continued.

Hockey world comes together to mourn Penguins' Mike Lange

Many tributes to Lange were posted to social media on Wednesday. One of which came from Pittsburgh sports icon Mario Lemieux. Lemieux won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins while Lange was on the call.

Other figures within the hockey world had their own tributes. Steve Mears, currently the play-by-play voice of the Columbus Blue Jackets, posted a cherished photo with Lange on Wednesday night.

Members of the media also provided their own tributes to the Penguins play-by-play voice. Lange certainly made an impact on those around him. And he earned the respect of everyone within the NHL and the game of hockey as a whole.

Lange brought the game alive in ways that resonated with millions across the country. Any historic moment in Penguins history is likely to have one of his iconic calls behind it. He will certainly be missed by the game at large. May he rest in peace, and may his family find peace and comfort during this difficult time.