It's been a struggle for the Pittsburgh Penguins the last handful of seasons, as they've now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for two straight years and are on track for a third straight miss unless something changes in a hurry.

Despite their struggles, team captain and franchise icon Sidney Crosby has no desire to go anywhere, even agreeing to a multi-year contract extension with his traditional $8.7 million cap hit.

Because the Penguins have no realistic chance to win the Stanley Cup during the final years of Crosby's NHL career, former defenseman and current NHL insider P.K. Subban is targeting Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas for failing to put a competitive team around the future Hall of Famer, via X.

“Struggling is an understatement,” Subban said. “It’s not a slight at the players. There’s a lot of great, talented players in there. But this is a poorly built team, to me. They’re undersized, undermanned. They’re soft in every area.

“So they’re set up to fail. And to me, the way this team is built, it’s inexcusable.“

The Penguins were shellacked by the Washington Capitals in yesterday's game in Pittsburgh, losing 8-3 and dropping them three games below the .500 level.

The Penguins re-signed Crosby to a multi-year extension

This past September, the Penguins re-signed Crosby to a multi-year extension with his usual cap hit of $8.7 million, matching his jersey number. Dubas then gushed over Crosby, explaining what he means not only to hockey but to Pittsburgh, via NHL.com.

“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization,” said Dubas. “Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

Crosby has 18 goals and 41 assists in 56 games so far in 2024-25.