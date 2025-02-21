ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. Two future Hall of Famers collide as we share our NHL odds series and make a Capitals-Penguins prediction and pick.

Alexander Ovechkin faces Sidney Crosby for the 72nd time in their storied careers. With much of the buzz coming from Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's record, it's also worth noting that his showdowns with Crosby over the years have been spectacular.

Crosby is 41-26-4 in his matchups against Ovechkin during the regular season. Of course, both have been instrumental throughout the seasons and still are as they both inch closer to the end of their careers. So far this season, the teams have split the two games they have played at the Verizon Center. The Penguins won the first game 4-2 on November 8, 2024, while the Capitals took the second game, 4-1, on January 18, 2025. This match will be the first of two at the PPG Paints Arena.

Here are the Capitals-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Penguins Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -172

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Capitals vs Penguins

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals dominated the Penguins 4-1 just over a month ago at the Verizon Center. As they head into Pittsburgh, the Caps look to replicate that effort and begin a strong run in an attempt to make the playoffs.

Jakob Chychrun demonstrated his value in that game by scoring a goal in the first period to get the Capitals on the board. Then, Aliaksei Protas added one in the second to make it 2-0. The Penguins fought back with a goal by Bryan Rust in the third. However, a conversion by Pierre-Luc Dubois, followed by an empty-net goal from Brandon Duhaime, sealed the game for the Capitals.

The Caps fired 32 shots on the net while winning 55 percent of the faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay to help their cause.

Logan Thompson was solid in that game, making 18 saves while allowing just one goal. Also, his team leveled 27 hits and blocked 17 shots in front of him.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can continue generating offense and get to the loose pucks. Then, they must continue to defend well.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Crosby just helped Canada win the Four-Nations Tournament. Now, he's back to business as he attempts to help the Penguins replicate the 4-2 win they had against the Capitals earlier this season.

Things started in a hurry for the Penguins as Erik Karlsson got a goal in just under three minutes into the game. Later, Michael Bunting made it 2-0 with a goal. After allowing Rasmus Sandin to score, the Pens led 2-1 heading into the third. It got worse as they allowed Andrew Magiapane to tie the game. But the Penguins regrouped and came out strong in the third as Evgeni Malin gave them the lead, and Noel Acciari helped put it away with an empty-net goal.

The Penguins fired 32 shots in that game. Also, they won 49 percent of the faceoffs. While they did not convert on the powerplay, going 0 for 2, they won the game because of their ability to capitalize on even-strength opportunities.

Joel Blomqvist was the hero of that game for the Pens, making 32 saves and allowing just two goals. Meanwhile, his defense played well in front of him, killing off all three penalties, leveling 19 hits, and blocking 18 shots.

The Penguins will cover the spread if Crosby and Malkin can find some room on the ice to maneuver and create shooting chances. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow Ovechkin to hit his famous one-timer from the right side of the net (from a goalie's perspective).

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are 34-21 against the spread, while the Penguins are 29-28 against the spread. Additionally, the Caps are 18-10 against the spread on the road, while the Pens are 12-15 against the spread at home. The Capitals are 23-27-5 against the over/under, while the Penguins are 29-27-1 against the over/under.

This will be another classic as both teams feature two of the best players of all time. However, the Capitals are in much better shape right now and actually are a Stanley Cup contender, while the Penguins will be missing the postseason, barring a miracle. I think the Capitals come out strong after the break and ride their mix of youngsters and Ovechkin to victory while also covering the spread on the road.

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+142)