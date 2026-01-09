The Washington Wizards’ decision to acquire Trae Young may ultimately reshape how the franchise’s 2024 NBA Draft choice is evaluated.

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, NBA analyst Zach Lowe suggested that Washington’s trade for Young could retroactively justify selecting Alex Sarr over Stephon Castle, despite growing consensus that Castle should have been the top pick in the draft.

“There is no doubt that he is going to help Sarr,” Lowe said. “I mean we’ve seen Trae get centers paid with lob dunks and spot-up threes. For a guy like John Collins when he was playing the four. He’ll get Sarr easier buckets than Sarr is getting now. By the way, I’m super high on Sarr. I know Castle is now the consensus, like he should've been the number one pick in that draft. If you told me who has the better career between Sarr and Castle, I’m not 100% convinced the answer is Castle. I think Sarr can be that good.”

Washington officially completed the trade Friday, sending CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Young. While the move drew immediate attention for its long-term implications, Lowe framed it as a potential developmental accelerator for Sarr, whom the Wizards selected with the No. 2 overall pick.

Lowe acknowledged that post-draft sentiment has shifted sharply in Castle’s favor. The former No. 4 pick has emerged as the perceived headliner of the class, fueled by early production and team success with the San Antonio Spurs. However, Lowe maintained that Sarr’s ceiling remains comparable, particularly alongside an elite playmaking guard.

Trae Young trade adds new layer to Alex Sarr–Stephon Castle draft debate

Article Continues Below

The draft debate has only grown more layered with Atlanta’s selection of Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1, giving Young’s former team its own stake in how the class is ultimately judged.

Sarr, 20, has delivered strong early returns despite Washington’s struggles. Through 27 games, he is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, three assists, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. He is playing 28.3 minutes per contest for a Wizards team sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference at 10–26.

Castle, meanwhile, has continued to build his résumé with San Antonio. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 17.7 points, 6.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field across 28 games. His play has helped lift the Spurs to a 26–11 record, good for second in the Western Conference standings.

Despite the excitement surrounding the pairing, Young’s impact in Washington may not be immediate. With the New York Knicks controlling the Wizards’ first-round pick, organizational priorities remain focused on long-term development rather than short-term wins. League expectations are that Young’s on-court role could be limited this season, with the true evaluation of the Young–Sarr partnership likely beginning next year.