The Edmonton Oilers have been playing some good hockey this season, as they're second in the the Pacific Division with a 22-16-6 record. They were able to improve that record with a recent 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets, and were led by the strong play of Connor McDavid.

Not only did McDavid play well, but he had a goal and an assist in extending his point streak to 17 games, and is now in an exclusive group with Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane, according to Darrin Bauming of NHL.com.

“McDavid became the third active player to have 40 points during a point streak of any length, joining Sidney Crosby (50 in 25 games in 2010-11) as well as Patrick Kane (43 in 20 games in 2018-19; 40 in 26 games in 2015-16),” Bauming wrote. “… Bouchard assisted on McDavid’s goal to reach the 40-point mark for a fifth consecutive season. The only defenseman in Oilers history with as long a stretch was Paul Coffey (six straight from 1981-82 to 1986-87).”

Thus isn't the first time that McDavid has put his name in the history books this season. In November, he had his 90th power play goal of his career, and he moved into sixth place on the team's list of man-advantage goal scorers, passing Mark Messier.

There's no doubt that McDavid is one of the best in the league, and he's going to continue to make history as long as he plays. The Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup the past two seasons but have not been able to get over the hump because of the Florida Panthers.