MLB rumors continue to swirl around the league, as trade candidates are being linked to a plethora of teams. While the massive blockbuster deal of the offseason has yet to come to fruition, there have been some big trades such as the Boston Red Sox acquiring Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs landing Edward Cabrera. On Friday, it was reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks will not be trading Ketel Marte, ultimately removing the possibility of one of the biggest deals of the offseason. So, who are the best remaining trade candidates?

While rumors have floated the idea of many possible candidates, we are only going to look at players who have a legitimate opportunity to be moved. For example, Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has been mentioned as someone who could be traded, but the chances of the team actually moving on from Greene this offseason are extremely slim. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is another player who likely won't be moved this offseason despite trade rumors.

Without further ado, here are five of the best remaining serious trade candidates in MLB.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is a 29-year-old outfielder who made the All-Star team in 2024 after slashing .285/.342/.492. While he took a step back in 2025 (.256/.332/.442), Duran is still one of the better outfielders in the sport. His decline from an 8.7 WAR player in 2024 to a 4.7 WAR player in 2025 may scare some potential suitors, but Duran will still receive interest from a number of ball clubs.

Additionally, Duran is under contract through 2028. Trading for him will require a significant return. It could be worth it, though, as Duran features an MVP caliber ceiling.

The Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets may be fits for Duran.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been discussed in trade rumors for a couple of years now, but this may be the offseason Chicago finally moves the star. The 28-year-old has endured back-to-back underwhelming seasons — between injuries and underperformance — and the rebuilding White Sox are likely prepared to move on.

When healthy, Robert is one of the best players in MLB. He has only appeared in more than 110 games once in a single season, though. That occurred back in 2023, as Robert played in 145 games and hit 38 home runs, stole 20 bases and recorded an .857 OPS. Any ball club that acquires Robert will make the move with hopes that he can replicate that '23 campaign.

Urgency is beginning to pick up for the White Sox to trade Robert. He does have a club option for 2027, so Chicago does not necessarily have to move him this offseason. Trading him now would allow the White Sox to get more value in the return, though.

The Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds are teams to watch for when it comes to a potential Robert trade.

MacKenzie Gore

Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore — who was acquired as part of the Juan Soto trade return with the San Diego Padres — is only 26 years old and has a Cy Young ceiling. The southpaw made his first All-Star team in 2025 and is still developing as a pitcher, as 2026 will only be his fifth MLB season.

Trading Gore this offseason would allow Washington to maximize his value. The left-hander is under contract through 2027. There would be a greater return this offseason as compared to next offseason since suitors wouldn't be acquiring a one-year rental.

Trading for Gore will require a massive return given his age, contract and potential, however. A plethora of teams have been linked to Gore, including but not limited to the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Milwaukee Brewers star Freddy Peralta is one of the best starters at the MLB level. The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star who pitched to a 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings of work in 2025. He struck out 204 hitters as well.

The small-market Brewers are seemingly making Peralta available in trade talks. It's worth noting that Peralta will be a one-year rental — barring a contract extension — since 2026 represents the final year of his current deal. Nevertheless, contenders would love to add an ace like Peralta to their rotations.

The Brewers are likely not going to sign Peralta to a contract extension, so trading him this offseason is especially realistic. The Yankees, Braves and Dodgers are among the ball clubs that have been connected to Peralta in trade rumors.

Last but certainly not least, the best pitcher in MLB right now is indeed a trade candidate. While there is a chance that the Detroit Tigers won't trade Tarik Skubal, a move is still a legitimate possibility.

Skubal, 29, has won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards. He's also led the league in ERA in each of the past two seasons, and he struck out 241 hitters in 2025. There isn't much opposing batters can do when they face Skubal. The guy is one of the best left-handed pitchers in recent memory.

The fact that the 29-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract won't deter potential suitors. Most teams around the league would love to acquire baseball's best pitcher.

The Dodgers, Mariners, Mets and Yankees are among many teams that have been mentioned as possible suitors for Tarik Skubal.