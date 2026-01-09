Mason “The Dragon” Jones is primed for an intriguing matchup against undefeated welterweight prospect Axel Sola at UFC London, scheduled for March 21, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Per sources, former Cage Warriors double champion Mason “The Dragon” Jones (17-2, 1 NC) returns to action as he battles former ARES champion Axel Sola (10-0-1) on March 21 in London, England. pic.twitter.com/XSkccja3Q1 — Al Zullino (@phre) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

This high-stakes encounter marks a significant opportunity for the former Cage Warriors double champion to make a statement against one of the sport's most dangerous rising talents.

Jones, who boasts a professional record of 17-2 with one no contest, returns to action following an impressive Performance of the Night bonus win over Bolaji Oki in September 2025.

The Welsh warrior's back-to-back victories demonstrate his resurgence within the UFC's lightweight ranks, establishing momentum heading into what promises to be a compelling battle against the surging Sola.

Article Continues Below

Making his UFC venture count, Sola has already made waves across Europe's premier MMA circuit, particularly during his dominant tenure with ARES FC, where he captured championship gold. The French-Argentine prospect arrives at The O2 with an exceptional 10-0-1 record, including a recent devastating TKO victory over Rhys McKee at UFC Paris.

Axel Sola TKOs Rhys McKee in France🇫🇷 UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho#UFCParis #UFC pic.twitter.com/phLR0xkI9e — WRECK_MMA (@WRECK_MMA) September 6, 2025

Sola's technical prowess as a southpaw striker combined with his clinical precision on the feet presents considerable challenges for Jones, who thrives in high-volume, pressure-based warfare.

The Dragon's path to victory hinges on his trademark aggressive approach and relentless pace, which have served as his calling card throughout his Cage Warriors tenure. Jones' forward-moving style and ability to overwhelm opponents with crisp boxing combinations, powerful kicks, and effective grappling will be crucial against a defensively sharp fighter like Sola. However, Jones' durability and willingness to exchange in chaotic battles could prove decisive if he can weather Sola's striking attack and impose his pace.

Sola represents the next evolutionary step for Jones' lightweight aspirations, offering a significant test against an undefeated contender brimming with potential. The London venue adds an intriguing layer, with Jones possessing previous experience competing in the British capital. Victory would elevate both fighters into elite lightweight contention, making this matchup essential viewing for UFC enthusiasts tracking the division's future landscape