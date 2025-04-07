History was made on Sunday afternoon as Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 895 to become the NHL's all-time leading scorer. Ovechkin was celebrated at center ice shortly after the goal was scored. Reactions from across social media have poured in since the goal was scored. Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest to chime in.

Crosby and Ovechkin are the defining stars of their generation. The future Hall of Famers each captain their current clubs. And they have won Stanley Cups for their franchises. Crosby has won three, while Ovechkin has one. Oftentimes, they clashed head to head en route to those championships.

Their longtime rivalry is one of the best the game has ever seen. However, there is clearly a mutual respect between these two. This was on display Sunday when Crosby sent a message to the Capitals captain following his historic goal.

“Ovi, it's been an honor to compete against you all these years. Over that time, you've accomplished so many milestones. But this one was probably thought to be impossible, and you found a way to do it. Congratulations on scoring the most goals in NHL history. Hope you have a great night celebrating with your friends and family,” the Penguins captain said in a clip shared by Pittsburgh's social media team.

Ovechkin made history but could not come away with a win. In fact, his record-breaking goal stood as the only Capitals goal of the game. The New York Islanders had a 2-0 lead at the time of the marker. Following the in-game ceremony, the Islanders scored another two goals and skated away with a 4-1 win.

The Capitals fell to a record of 49-19-9 with this loss. However, they clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs already. Unfortunately, Crosby and the Penguins have not. The Penguins are eliminated from playoff contention. At this time, the Penguins sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins and Capitals won't meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the legacies their captains have left behind continue to define them. When Crosby and Ovechkin eventually retire, the Penguins and Capitals certainly won't be the same again.