Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin made history on Sunday afternoon when he scored the 895th goal of his career, breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, which was previously set at 894. Shortly after accomplishing this impressive feat, Ovechkin received a message from legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady congratulating him on the achievement.

Brady is considered the NFL's greatest player of all time after winning seven Super Bowls during his prestigious career, which is more than any team in the league has won throughout their respective histories. After Ovechkin broke one of the most unbreakable records in the world of sports, Brady took a second to congratulate his fellow legend on rewriting the record books.

“Ovi what's up my man? Congratulations, you did it, man. You reached the summit. Nobody should be surprised. You smashed the record and you're still playing at the highest level. You're showing everybody, all athletes, all sports, that no matter what, you can always raise the bar and you've done that. Thanks for your inspiration, thanks for your commitment to greatness, and congratulations!” Brady said in his message to Ovechkin.

From one great to another, @TomBrady sends his congrats to Ovi! 🏈 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/cvoOShP9PJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals set their eyes on Stanley Cup pursuit

Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky's record really heated up in recent weeks, and he managed to pot his 41st goal of the season on Sunday to take the title of the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer for himself. And while the Capitals are rightfully going to celebrate Ovechkin, they can fully turn their attention towards their pursuit of the Stanley Cup now.

Even though Washington suffered a 4-1 loss against the New York Islanders on Sunday, they still are leading the pack in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19-9 record. With only five more games left in the regular season, though, they can officially lock up the No. 1 seed in the East by winning two more contests, and even then, it would take a crazy run from the Toronto Maple Leafs or Carolina Hurricanes to catch them. As a result, the Caps appear to be a serious playoff threat, and if Ovechkin keeps on scoring, they will be tough to eliminate in a seven-game series.