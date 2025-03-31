Sidney Crosby’s storied NHL career hit another milestone this week, and the Pittsburgh Penguins ensured their captain felt the love from fans at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. In Crosby's first home game since surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most consecutive point-per-game seasons, Crosby was honored with a special video tribute.

The Penguins honored Crosby’s achievement of 20 straight seasons with at least a point per game. Sportsnet Pittsburgh broadcasted the tribute in full during the first TV timeout, highlighting the pivotal moment last Thursday when Crosby broke Gretzky’s 19-season record during a loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Despite the 7-2 defeat, Crosby took a moment to reflect on the milestone. “It’s hard right now after a loss like that. I just think that there’s a lot of guys who’ve contributed to that so I’m thankful for the guys that I’ve played with that contributed to it. It’s a special milestone but obviously [you] play to win,” said the Penguins superstar.

On Sunday, Crosby embraced the moment with his home crowd while driving the Penguins toward a stronger finish to the season. He sealed the game with the lone goal, burying a power-play winner in overtime to secure a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

The goal stretched his point streak to 10 games and his home scoring streak to 13, boosting his season total to 81 points in 73 games with seven contests left.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby defying Father Time

Many have said Crosby, now 37, continues to defy Father Time. By this age, most NHL players—including The Great One, who saw his health and production decline sharply after 32—struggle to maintain their level of play as the effects of aging take hold.

But Crosby continues to break the mold. In many ways, he seems to be improving rather than slowing down. His metrics—especially his 5v5 numbers—are at their highest levels since 2014. Meanwhile, his era-adjusted production has remained remarkably consistent over the past decade, aside from two exceptional seasons in 2016-17 and 2018-19, showing no signs of decline.

Crosby’s durability is also defying expectations. He has completed back-to-back 82-game seasons—something he had only achieved once before in 2017-18. Most athletes tend to see their availability decline as they age, but Crosby continues to log heavy minutes without missing time.

Yet again, Crosby defies expectations. “Sid the Kid” continues to compete with the same energy and dominance he displayed in his early years. He has already climbed into the NHL’s top 10 all-time scoring list, stands poised to claim the record for most point-per-game seasons in 2024-25, and remains on the verge of reaching even more milestones—some likely within this season.

With 592 goals and 1,596 points, Crosby is on track to join both the 600-goal and 1,600-point clubs this season. He also has a strong chance of surpassing Joe Sakic’s 1,641 points to claim ninth place on the all-time scoring list.

As the Penguins anticipate news of a contract extension that could keep Sidney Crosby a Penguin for life, the hockey world continues to marvel at his ability to surpass expectations. He not only cements his legacy among the game's greatest but also silences any lingering doubts about his enduring dominance.