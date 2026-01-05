Texas Tech football is living good in the transfer portal.

As was the case earlier this year, the deep-pocketed Red Raiders are feasting as players make decisions about where they will be transferring for the 2026 season. And it's not just Brendan Sorsby heading to Lubbock.

In addition to Sorsby, the highly touted Cincinnati quarterback, Texas Tech landed three defensive standouts in the portal: San Diego State edge rusher Trey White, UTEP cornerback Davin Martin, and Washington defensive lineman Bryce Butler. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported the intent to transfer to Tech of all three in the span of 30 minutes on Monday morning.

Butler, the first of the trio to tell Fawcett the news, played the last two seasons with the Huskies, for whom he started one game. He began his career at Garden City, a junior college, where he played two seasons before transferring to Washington ahead of the 2024 season. He redshirted after playing only three games, and this past season, as a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt junior, he appeared in 12 games and earned 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, a fumble recovery, and a pair of sacks.

Article Continues Below

BREAKING: San Diego State star transfer EDGE Trey White has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells @On3Sports The two-time 1st team All-Mountain West selection has totaled 122 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 1 INT through 3 seasonshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/68kgZa98Qc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Martin, a Houston native, will have two years of eligibilty remaining after his three-year stint at UTSA. He played five games and ultimately used his redshirt as a true freshman in 2023 before playing 13 games in 2024 and 11 in 2025. In total, he started 10 games for the Roadrunners and earned 38 tackles, one interception, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

Of the group, White would almost certainly be the most exciting; he comes to Lubbock as a back-to-back All-Mountain West first-team selection. He started 26 games and played in 40 total for San Diego State, for whom he tallied 129 tackles, 31 TFL, 19.5 sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and interception.

The trio should bolster a defense that proved to be one of the best in the nation this past season after luring the likes of Romello Height, Lee Hunter, Skyler Gill-Howard, David Bailey, A.J. Holmes Jr., and Brice Pollock to star alongside the country's best defensive player, Jacob Rodriguez, as well as co-captain Ben Roberts. Led by its defense, Texas Tech won its first-ever Big 12 title and made its first College Football Playoff (CFP) berth as the fourth overall seed.