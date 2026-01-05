At 3-14, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward didn't have the rookie season he was hoping for. However, he thinks the franchise is in a strong place to succeed moving forward.

Ward believes in general manager Mike Borgonzi. He trusts his vision in leading the Titans to greater heights, via Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“He's got a vision,” Ward said of Borgonzi. “We see eye to eye. He's a GM who's connected to his players.”

Tennessee recently shuffled up their front office responsibilities. Moving forward, Borgonzi will have control of the 53-man roster. His imprint will be all over the Titans' 2026 squad and beyond; assuming no immediate collapses. With the quarterback position accounted for, Ward is excited to see how the franchise decides to build around him.

Article Continues Below

They'll have plenty of resources at their disposal. Heading into 2026, Tennessee has the most cap space available in the league at just over $113 million, via Spotrac. It may be difficult to convince top free agents to come to the Titans in their current state. However, they'll certainly have the money to facilitate any deal.

Furthermore, the Titans hold the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With needs on both sides of the ball, Tennessee will be able to add one of the premier players in the class.

Of all their decisions, who the Titans hire as head coach will carry the most weight. He'll determine which of those free agents and draft prospects to target. Furthermore, he'll lead Ward's continued development. While Tennessee is heading towards a pivotal offseason, their quarterback remains confident in Borgonzi leading the charge.