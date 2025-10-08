The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading into a rebuild with many questions about their iconic veterans looming. After missing the playoffs once again, Mike Sullivan was fired as head coach, which could be the first move of a new era. But the Penguins have a piece of their success still there, with Sidney Crosby as the captain. He tied Steve Yzerman as the longest-tenured captain in NHL history by starting his 19th season wearing the C on Tuesday.

You can add another accomplishment to Sidney Crosby's illustrious career as the @penguins begin their 2025-26 campaign at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers. #NHLFaceOff #NHLStats Watch now in 🇺🇸 (@espn), 🇨🇦 (@Sportsnet), 🌎: https://t.co/AV0roh1DSu pic.twitter.com/eItCYhdEed — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 8, 2025

“Sidney Crosby is beginning his 19th consecutive season as captain of the Penguins (since 2007-08) and tied with Steve Yzerman (1986-87-2005-06 w/ DET) as the longest-tenured captain in NHL history,” NHL Public Relations reported.

The Penguins named Crosby their captain before his third NHL season. His second season was historic, winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion at just 19 years old. With the core beginning to form, Crosby emerged as the leader. He eventually lifted three Stanley Cups as the captain.

Yzerman was named the captain of the Detroit Red Wings ahead of his fourth season. He remained the captain of the Wings for the remainder of his career, also winning three Cups and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Now, he is the general manager of the Red Wings, looking to lead them back to the playoffs.

Trade rumors have been swirling around Crosby, despite his vocal intentions to retire with the Penguins. There are plenty of teams that would benefit from his leadership and scoring touch. One that has been rumored heavily is the Colorado Avalanche, thanks to Nathan MacKinnon's Nova Scotia roots.

The Penguins opened their season on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. They head down to Long Island for a matchup with the New York Islanders on Thursday.