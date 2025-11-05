The Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday. Still, the Penguins are off to a hot start at 8-4-2 on the season. After the game, the Penguins' general manager, Kyle Dubas, spoke about the future of Sidney Crosby.

“No, I would never,” Dubas said to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic about the idea of approaching Crosby in an effort to move on from the future Hall of Famer. “He’s got two years, this year and next year, on his contract. And I just think that if we continue to take the right steps and we continue to win, that’s the great solution to everything in sports. Just have to win.”

Dubas, who was also previously the general manager of the Maple Leafs, has been hounded by the question of whether he would move Crosby or not. This comes as the Penguins have not made the playoffs since the 2021-22 campaign. Still, the executive stood by his previous statement that his goal is to win. It is also to win with Crosby on the team.

“Our goal is not so different,” the Pens GM said of his star player. “Every day, we’re trying to get better. We’re trying to put ourselves in a position to win every single day. And I think that’s been what we really set out to do from the spring to the summer through the fall. I understand that it doesn’t appear on the outside at times that it’s glaringly obvious, but internally, we have very different viewpoints on it, and the results of the team will dictate who’s right and who’s wrong.”

The results have been solid this year. The Penguins are currently tied for first in the Metropolitan Division with the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey has played one fewer game, though. Meanwhile, Crosby is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He has found the back of the net nine times while adding eight assists.

Crosby and the Penguins return to the ice on Thursday night. They will play host to Alex Ovechkin as the Washington Capitals.