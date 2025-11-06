The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off a 4-3 loss on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Regardless, the Penguins are off to a hot start to the 2025-26 season. The team is dealing with a rash of injuries, though, and have made some corresponding roster moves.

The Penguins announced on X, formerly Twitter, that forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Ryan Graves, and goaltender Sergei Murashov have been recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Meanwhile, blue liner Owen Pickering was sent to the AHL affiliate, while forward Noel Acciari and Justin Brazeau will go on injured reserve. Joining them on the IR will be goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Acciari was injured in the game against the Maple Leafs, leaving in the first period. He had played in 13 games so far this season, chipping in three assists. The ailment has been described as an upper-body injury and he will be out for at least three weeks.

Brazeau may be the most impactful of the injuries. He was injured in a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild last Thursday. Brazeau is third on the team in points this year, while also sitting tied for second in goals. He has found the back of the net six times while adding six helpers. The forward has an upper-body injury and is expected to be out for four weeks.

Jarry is dealing with a lower-body injury and is expected to be out for at least three weeks. He was off to a good start, going 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Arturs Silvos will be the primary goaltender in his absence. This will also give Murashov a chance to make his first NHL start. The Russian goaltender has been great in the AHL this year, going 5-2-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Heinen is an NHL veteran of 566 games, and also played in 28 games with the Penguins in 2024-25 after being traded from the Vancouver Canucks. He spent time in 2021-22 and 2022-23 with the team. Graves has played in 433 NHL games, including 131 over the last two seasons with the Penguins.

The Penguins are 8-4-2 on the season. The team returns to the ice on Thursday night to host the Washington Capitals in another chapter in the historic Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin rivalry.