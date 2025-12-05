The Pittsburgh Penguins had a solid NHL Draft. One of the prospects they brought in was Will Horcoff, who is being considered for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top college hockey player. The University of Michigan star is now speaking about why he is having a breakout season.

“Most of my goals this year, I’ve beaten the goalie with quickness — be it a one-timer or a quick wrister,” Horcoff told Marco D'Amico of RG in speaking of his breakout. “My one-timer, I broke down (Leon) Draisaitl’s one-timer; especially on the power play. I broke it down looking at his hip rotation, where his stick is, and I try to model that. I think it’s been pretty successful so far.”

Horcoff joined the Wolverines last season, mid-way through the season as an early enrollee. He scored four goals and added six assists in his first season. This year, his 18 goals in 18 games lead Division I. He has also chipped in eight helpers, to be tied for the national lead in points and fourth in points per game.

The Michigan offense has also been one of the best in the nation, helped in large part by Horcoff. Michigan is currently ranked first in the nation and leads the country in goals per game.

“I’ve been watching the best goalscorers in the league like (David) Pastrnak, (Sam) Reinhart and (Leon) Draisaitl. I like to go on InStat and watch clips of them,” detailed Horcoff when it comes to how he’s improved his offensive game play this season.“The biggest tendency they have is how quick they get the puck off (when they shoot).”

Michigan is 15-3-0 this season, and looks to return to the Frozen Four for a fourth time in five seasons. They are also looking to win their first Big Ten title since 2023, and their first National Championship since 1998. They continue that quest on Friday night as they visit third-ranked Michigan State.

Meanwhile, the Penguins will continue to watch the blooming star, hoping he will be a vital part of the franchise in the future. The Penguins are 14-7-5 on the season, which ties them for third in the Metropolitan Division. They return to the ice on Sunday, visiting the Dallas Stars.