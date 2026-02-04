Stuart Skinner spent parts of six campaigns with the Edmonton Oilers. He was often the subject of ridicule from fans and the media, blaming him when the Oilers struggled, especially in the playoffs. Ultimately, the Oilers traded Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since joining the Penguins, he is 8-4-1 and has been solid in goal.

The overtime loss on his record came on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. After the game, Skinner took blame for the Penguins failing to get the win, according to Penguins Team Reporter Michelle Crechiolo of NHL.com.

“I didn't feel like I played very well,” Skinner said. “I think the guys deserved a lot better, especially with how they worked. They always kept the lead. I definitely needed to be better for this group.”

Skinner stopped 18 of 23 shots in the game, but was a reason the Penguins initally build a lead. After giving up two goals in the first period, he was strong in the second, and the Penguins led 3-2 going into the final period. Still, he gave up two goals in the third, while the Penguins found the back of the net just once, leading to overtime, where he allowed the final goal of the game.

“We're at the point of the season (where) we need that other point,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said after the game.

“Especially against these guys, where things are in the standings. So, you walk away disappointed. Obviously, at the end, it wasn't quite enough. But the process, I thought our overall game was better.”

Skinner has not been any better than Jarry was in goal. Jarry was 9-3-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percetnage. Meanwhile, Skinner is 8-4-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Even without top quality goaltending player, Pittsburgh is having a solid season.

The Penguins are 28-15-12 on the season, which places them in second place in the Metropolitan Division, a point ahead of the Islanders. The Pens will play their final game before the Olympic break, visiting the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.