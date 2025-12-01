Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has broken his silence following widespread criticism surrounding his performance in his title fight against Ciryl Gane. The British heavyweight posted his official medical report online, confirming he suffered a serious eye injury during the bout — diagnosed as “bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome,” an uncommon condition that affects eye movement and vision.

Aspinall revealed that he sustained orbital soft tissue trauma and a potential fracture of the right medial orbital wall, an injury typically caused by blunt force impact near the eye socket. This revelation clarifies why he appeared to lose peripheral vision and depth perception mid-fight, forcing him to rely heavily on defensive instincts against Gane’s striking precision.

“People assume I quit or looked off that night,” Aspinall wrote on social media. “But the truth is, I could barely see out of both eyes after the second round. I’m not here to make excuses, but this report shows what I went through in there.” His comments come after several pundits questioned his corner’s decision to allow the fight to continue despite visible swelling.

Medical experts indicate Brown’s syndrome can take months to fully heal, with recovery dependent on the extent of tissue damage. For an elite heavyweight like Aspinall, whose reflexes and vision are core to his counter-striking style, the road to full recovery could be long and complicated.

Despite the setback, Aspinall remains optimistic about returning to action once cleared. “I’ll be back stronger. This isn’t the way I wanted things to go, but I’ve dealt with setbacks before,” he added.

His transparency in sharing medical documentation not only silenced critics but also underscored the brutal risks fighters face inside the Octagon. For now, fans and medical professionals alike are watching closely as one of the division’s brightest talents begins the recovery process.