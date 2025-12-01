The Minnesota Vikings tried to find out what they have in Max Brosmer under center on Sunday, but the undrafted rookie failed spectacularly in his first NFL start ever in a Week 13 clash against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Amid Brosmer's poor performance against the Seahawks were questions about the soonest availability of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who sat out the Seattle game due to a concussion.

McCarthy isn't having an incredible 2025 season himself, but he looked like a much better option at the quarterback position than Brosmer, who went 19-of-30 for 126 passing yards against Seattle. Brosmer also threw four interceptions, including two that linebacker Ernest Jones IV recorded. Jones converted one of those picks into an 85-yard touchdown.

There isn't clarity at the moment about McCarthy's possible return date, but Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the target is for the former Michigan Wolverines star signal-caller to suit up in Week 14 versus the Washington Commanders.

“Our goal is he clears and he can have a good week of practice and have an opportunity to play next week, O'Connecticut said of McCarthy, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Brosmer certainly did not earn much trust from the Vikings with the way he botched his start in Week 13, but he could end up making another appearance against the Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis if McCarthy is forced to miss that contest.

So far in the 2025 season, McCarthy has passed for 929 yards and six touchdowns against 10 interceptions while completing only 54.1 percent of his throws through six games.