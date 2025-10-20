The San Jose Sharks are off to an 0-3-2 start to the season. This includes a baffling loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game, capped by a major error by their goaltender. While things are not all fun and games for the team, the players have found a way to enjoy themselves. This includes young star Macklin Celebrini, who recently gave his review of Tony Award winning musical.

“It was great,” Celerini said accoring to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

With that raving review of the Book of Mormon, it is clear that Celebrini has a second career lined up now. He will be a theater critic in the future when the 19 year old decides to hang up the skates.

Celebrini attended the show with multiple players, including Ty Dellandrea and Ryan Reaves, who is known to love Broadway shows according to Peng. Reaves has seen the hit show seven times.

The Book of Mormon opened in New York City in March, 2011, and has received multiple awards. It is the brain child of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with playwright Robert Lopez. It won nine Tony Awards while being nominates for another five. Further, the musical won four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, one New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, and a Grammy.

This has placed Trey Parker and Matt Stone close to winning an EGOT, having an Emmy for South Park, combined with this shows' Tony and Grammy. The two just need an Oscar to become part of the exclusive list of EGOT winners.

Meanwhile, Celebrini is hoping to win awards of his own. The former first overall pick of the NHL Draft does have a Hobey Baker Award in college, but does not yet have an NHL award. The Canadian forward will hope to not only have NHL success, but possibly join Team Canada in the 2026 Olympics. If none of that works out, he can always fall back on theater reviews.

In the meanwhile, he gets his next chance to prove his NHL skill on Tuesday, facing the New York Islanders on the road.