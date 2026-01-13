The New Jersey Devils are in a tailspin, one that could send GM Tom Fitzgerald to the trade deadline with a firesale on his mind. While there are no-trade clauses to navigate around, New Jersey should be selling off a lot of veterans. The Devils have already tried to trade Dougie Hamilton to the San Jose Sharks, but this is the offer that will finally get the deal done.

In the offseason, the Devils and Sharks had agreed to a trade involving Hamilton, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The problem was that San Jose is not on Hamilton's 10-team trade list, nullifying the deal. Since then, the Devils have gone south, and the Sharks have shot up. With Macklin Celebrini putting together an MVP-caliber season, could Hamilton jump onto the bandwagon now?

The Sharks pivoted away from Hamilton, bringing in a bevy of veteran defenseman with one year left on their deals. As of Tuesday, Dmitry Orlov and Sam Dickinson are the only defensemen under contract for 2026-27. Hamilton is under contract through 2027-28 at $9 million per year. But with an inexpensive group of stars up front, the Sharks can afford an expensive defenseman.

According to Puckpedia, the Sharks will have $8.2 million in cap space at the deadline. The Devils taking one of those veteran defensemen finishes the deal. The Sharks would likely have to part with a draft pick as well, but it should not be a high-value pick. Hamilton has just 12 points on the season and is an expensive player to move.

The final offer from the Sharks would be Nick Leddy and a fourth-round pick for Dougie Hamilton's full salary. The Devils should jump at this opportunity to free themselves of Hamilton's deal and get Leddy, who could be sent out at the deadline for another pick.

The Sharks may get better if they bring in Hamilton, but it is a risky move. All of their top prospects are on the offensive end, so any move they make should be on the defensive end. Is Hamilton the best player they can bring in at this deadline?

The Sharks' options on defense at the trade deadline

The Sharks are in a unique position heading into the trade deadline. They should be buyers at the deadline, but should not be shipping out any prospects. Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund are a great core, but they need more of their top prospects to hit to build a full team. Picks and veterans, like Leddy, could be on the table. And they could still be big-game hunting.

Finding a veteran defenseman on a bad team that would be willing to come to the Sharks is a tough task. But Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub could fit the bill. They can fit his entire $4.6 million cap hit under the ceiling, and Ottawa has been dreadful this year. Zub has a 10-team no-trade list, so if the Sharks are not on that, they should be in the clear.

Theoretically, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves would fit the bill. He has not been great this year, could use a change of scenery, and is 30 years old. But his deal runs for three years after this one, overlapping with Celebrini's next contract. Any dollar taken away from the MVP candidate is a dollar poorly spent.

If Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo does not have the Sharks on his 10-team no-trade list, he would be a perfect fit. How much of his production in recent years is from playing in front of Connor Hellebuyck? Probably a lot. But the Sharks could take the risk for $4.9 million for two seasons after this one. It does overlap with Celebrini's extension by one year, but they could move him out if they were out of space.

The Sharks have an opportunity to make noise in the playoffs before anyone was ready for them to be this good. Improving the goaltending to help goalie Yaroslav Askarov would be a great way to bolster this team and get better down the line as well. While they may not have thought it was possible in the summer, the window is open now. It is time for the Sharks to act like it.

For the Devils, they should jump at any opportunity to get rid of Hamilton's contract. They know the Sharks are interested, and maybe their winning ways have changed Hamilton's mind.