Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh may not be spending much time without an NFL job. Harbaugh is getting pursued by several teams looking for head coaches, including the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. Harbaugh is reportedly studying those two teams closely.

“John Harbaugh is spending today and the next few days watching film specifically on quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. He’s also been in contact with team decision makers, while continuing to communicate with potential members of his own coaching staff,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Dart and Ward are the rookie quarterbacks for the Giants and Titans, respectively. Ward was the no. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in the 2025 draft. He got hurt in the Titans' final game of the season. Dart was also selected in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens after going 8-9 in the 2025 season. Baltimore lost the AFC North division in a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. The Ravens missed a field goal as time expired, to miss out on the AFC Playoffs.

John Harbaugh will likely be leading a NFL team in 2026

Harbaugh spent nearly 20 years coaching in Baltimore. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, and also captured the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 2019. Harbaugh won eight road playoff games as Baltimore's head coach.

The Giants and Titans are both franchises that would love a coach with that kind of pedigree. New York has struggled to win since Tom Coughlin left the franchise. The Titans have also struggled considerably in recent years. Tennessee fired coach Brian Callahan in 2025 after less than two years on the job.

In Baltimore, Harbaugh had star quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way. He will be studying Ward and Dart closely. Both quarterbacks are seen as the leaders of the future for their respective franchises. Dart finished the season with 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ward played the entire season as the Titans' starting quarterback. He posted 3,169 passing yards with 15 touchdowns on the season. He isn't expected to require surgery after getting hurt in the team's final game.

The Giants finished the 2025 season with a 4-13 record. Tennessee meanwhile went 3-14 on the campaign.