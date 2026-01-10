The Miami Dolphins continue reshaping their leadership structure as urgency builds around their head coach search. As part of that process, the Dolphins are scheduled to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, marking his sixth interview during Seattle’s playoff bye week.

Kubiak has emerged as one of the most sought-after candidates in the 2026 coaching cycle. In his first season coordinating the Seahawks’ offense, he helped guide Seattle to the NFC’s No. 1 seed while producing one of the league’s most efficient units, ranking near the top in points scored and overall offensive efficiency. That success has quickly elevated his profile across the league.

The Dolphins requested the interview following the dismissal of head coach Mike McDaniel earlier this week. Miami also finalized the hiring of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan on Friday, tasking him with overseeing a comprehensive organizational reset that includes identifying a long-term head coach capable of stabilizing the franchise.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Miami’s conversation with Kubiak marks his sixth interview of the postseason bye week, underscoring the unprecedented level of league-wide interest in the Seahawks offensive coordinator.

“The Dolphins requested an interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak for their head coaching job and he is expected to speak with them today, per source.

That makes six interviews during the bye week for Kubiak, the most popular young candidate in this cycle so far.”

Miami joins the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals as teams that have either interviewed or requested interviews with Kubiak. Under league rules, all discussions must be conducted virtually while Seattle remains active in the postseason.

For the Dolphins, the interview highlights how aggressively the organization is prioritizing offensive leadership after a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended with a 7–10 record. For the 38-year-old coordinator, the growing list of suitors reinforces his status as the focal point of the current hiring cycle.