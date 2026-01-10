Is there still an outside chance that Tarik Skubal starts Opening Day in 2026 with the Detroit Tigers? While it technically is a possibility, the idea of the Tigers not trading Skubal at this point seems unlikely. Not only is the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young winner entering his contract year, but the Tigers and Skubal recently made MLB history for the largest arbitration filing spread at a $13 million difference. Now is the time for the Los Angeles Dodgers to go all in on pursuing a Skubal trade.

“Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal filed for a $32 million salary this year while the Detroit Tigers countered at $19 million, sources tell ESPN. The $13 million spread is by far the largest in salary-arbitration history and sets up for a fascinating hearing in February,” Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Thursday.

Being a small-market team is one thing, but filing a $19 million salary for the best pitcher in the sport is downright embarrassing. The Tigers and Skubal clearly are not on the same page when it comes to the financial discussion. Skubal has led the league in WAR and ERA in each of the past two seasons, and one could even argue that he could have filed for a higher salary.

The 29-year-old southpaw is that talented.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have had a quiet offseason for their standards. With that being said, Andrew Friedman and the big-market ball club from LA are seemingly always lurking — waiting for the moment to sign the best player in free agency or trade for the superstar they want. Well, that time is right now when it comes to Skubal.

Dodgers have been linked to Tarik Skubal in trade rumors

This isn't just some idea I'm throwing out into the MLB world. The Dodgers and Skubal have been connected in trade rumors this offseason.

At the moment, potential other Skubal suitors are also monitoring the free agency pitching market as Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen and Ranger Suarez are all still available. Some of those teams could realistically pivot to Skubal if they miss out on signing one of those pitchers. With those hurlers available now, trading for Skubal makes even more sense for the Dodgers.

Article Continues Below

Between the massive salary arbitration gap and overall MLB free agency situation, right now is unquestionably the perfect time for Los Angeles to discuss a potential deal with Detroit.

The Dodgers already have no shortage of pitching depth. LA clearly has been open to building a true super-team, though. The ball club already has the best overall player in the game in Shohei Ohtani, in addition to two of the best hitters in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Why not acquire the best starting pitcher in baseball as well? At least, that's what the Dodgers' history would suggest they are thinking.

If acquired, Skubal would become the ace for a pitching staff that already includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and potentially Tyler Glasnow — although Glasnow has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate.

The Tigers have not officially said they are planning to trade Skubal. However, in early December, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said no player on the roster is “untouchable” when it comes to trade talks, via ESPN.

And given the recent salary arbitration news, a trade is becoming increasingly likely. Many teams will inquire, but the Dodgers have the prospects and MLB talent to make it happen. As long as they have the desire to acquire Skubal, LA will be among the front-runners to land the best pitcher in the sport.