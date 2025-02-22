It's been a long time coming for the Seattle Kraken, but for the first time in ages, they'll be getting their on-ice veteran leader back into the lineup.

Captain Jordan Eberle, who hasn't played since getting hurt against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 14, will be back int the lineup when the Kraken face the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Eberle suffered a pelvic injury when he was tangled up with a Blackhawks player and crashed awkwardly into the boards, he underwent surgery and has been out of the lineup since.

As stated by Kraken general manager Ron Francis, it will be a major boost to have him back in the Seattle lineup, via NHL.com.

“With what he's dealt with which was a significant injury, and it's going to be three months that he's out of the lineup, the fact that he's worked so hard to get himself back and have this opportunity to get back and play is great,” general manager Ron Francis said. “And certainly, for us, when you lose your captain, you know he's not only a good player for you on the ice, but he's a voice for you in the locker room and helping kind of steer through the season…you missed that. So, getting him back on a lot of fronts is going to be beneficial.”

In the 17 games that Eberle played before his injury, Eberle had tallied six goals with five assists.

Jordan Eberle was named the 2nd captain in Kraken history

Before the 2024-25 season, the Kraken named Eberle the second team captain since their inception in 2021, succeeding Mark Giordano.

On the eve of his return, head coach Dan Bylsma attested to what Eberle brings to the team in terms of leadership and skill.

“And as we've gotten closer (to Eberle’s return), it's him on the ice, off the ice, desperately wanting to get back and get with the group, with his work ethic,” Bylsma said. “It's just an indicator of what we've missed. Just seeing him back with the group, seeing his work ethic, seeing his determination to get back is a clear indicator of what we've missed.”

The Kraken are in serious danger of missing the postseason for the third time in their four-year history with a record of 24-29-4 through 57 games.