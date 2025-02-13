The Seattle Kraken have been without Jordan Eberle since mid-November. Eberle underwent pelvic surgery and has not played since November 14. The Kraken are fighting for their playoff lives entering the 4 Nations break. Without a doubt, an Eberle return would provide a major boost to this team.

It seems as if Seattle is close to getting its captain back. The Kraken have loaned Eberle to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning stint, the team announced on Wednesday night. He will join a Firebirds team that sits in third place in the AHL's Pacific Division, entering their contest against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night.

The Kraken have struggled without their captain on the ice. Seattle entered the 4 Nations break with a record of 24-29-4 on the season. The Kraken are 11 points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final Wild Card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

How Jordan Eberle injury return can help Kraken

Jordan Eberle has long been an important player for Seattle. The Kraken made him the second captain in franchise history for a reason. In 2024-25, he was well on his way to a fantastic season. He scored six goals and 11 points through 17 games before his pelvic surgery.

Whether Eberle would have continued his near point-per-game pace is up for debate. What's clear is that his offense is something this team needs. The Kraken rank 15th in Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN. Moreover, they are 23rd in Goals For Percentage and 14th in Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5, per Evolving Hockey.

Seattle's offense isn't weighing them down, perse. In any even, they certainly could use some offensive reinforcement. Especially if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Eberle could provide this. He was on pace for 29 goals across 82 games before the injury. He has scored 20 or more goals in two of the last three seasons, as well.

A healthy Eberle makes the Kraken a better team. His return from injury will certainly be welcomed by the franchise. Whether he can propel them to an improbable playoff berth, though, is to be determined.