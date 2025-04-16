The St. Louis Blues went on an incredible heater to book their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and they earned a matchup against the President's Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 in the process.

The series will also pit brother against brother; Brayden Schenn has been the captain of the Blues since September of 2023, while Luke Schenn was shipped from the lowly Nashville Predators to Winnipeg ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“It's a weird situation. You never really expect it with all the teams in the league and where he was at the start of the year, and here we are — St. Louis facing Winnipeg,” Brayden told The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford earlier this week.

Although the Blues will be the underdogs in the series, St. Louis beat Winnipeg en route to the franchise's first championship back in 2019 — and the captain has faith they can go all the way again.

“This is what you train for in the summer and this is what you play for all year – to have a chance at the Stanley Cup. You just have to get in and anything can happen. We saw that years ago. We've been on a good run here but we just can't be happy that we're in,” Schenn said, per Rutherford.

“I don't think anyone gave us a chance really, where we were. I'm glad we came kept it together. They're too many good pieces in this room to not get in the playoffs. We felt if we played hard for one another we can get the job done and it just took 82 games.”

It's Blues vs. the world again in 2025

Back in 2018-19, the Blues were at one point last place in NHL standings. But after firing Mike Yeo and replacing him with Craig Berube behind the bench midseason, St. Louis went on an outrageous run, eventually finishing third place in the Central Division with a 45-28-9 record.

They went on to beat the Jets in six games in Round 1 before winning a thrilling second-round series against the Dallas Stars that needed a double overtime goal by Pat Maroon in Game 7 to seal it.

St. Louis defeated the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final before capturing the franchise's inaugural Stanley Cup by taking out the powerhouse Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Game 7.

This time around, it's been a similar story — at least in the regular season. The Blues were under .500 going into the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break, but went on a heater immediately afterwards.

With Jim Montgomery taking over for Drew Bannister behind the bench after the Bruins fired him, St. Louis has looked like a completely different team. They went on a franchise-best 12-game winning streak between March 15 – April 5 and officially earned their spot in the postseason after a 6-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

It'll be interesting to see whether history repeats itself and the Blues are able to again beat the Jets in Round 1 — or whether it will be Luke getting the last laugh over Brayden this spring.