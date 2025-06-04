The Stanley Cup Final is about to begin, and it's a showdown between two familiar foes. The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of this Final. This is a rematch from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which Florida won in a seven-game thriller. The remaining teams in the league, however, are focusing on the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft Combine began on Monday and runs through to Saturday. This is an event with a bit of heightened importance than in years past. This is the only chance general managers have to get together during the draft process. The 2025 NHL Draft is decentralized this year, meaning each team will operate from their own city.

All this said, it feels like a great time to present another 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Without further ado, here are our entire first-round predictions ahead of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

1) New York Islanders – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The Islanders won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, earning this selection. And they have a tough choice to make at the top of the draft. They could draft Matthew Schaefer, an elite defenseman who is seen as the best player in the class. Or they could have their pick of one of the potentially elite forwards.

Our previous NHL Mock Draft saw the team take Boston College star James Hagens. We are keeping this selection in this mock. Hagens is a Long Island native through and through. There is an emotional connection here that cannot be ignored. And on draft night, the Islanders may choose to bring the hometown kid back to Long Island to begin his NHL career.

2) San Jose Sharks – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Sharks, like many other teams, would likely have taken Schaefer first overall if they won the lottery. San Jose could certainly try to trade up for the Otters defenseman if they feel the Islanders want to go his direction. In this mock, though, they are able to stay put and land the elite defenseman. Schaefer did suffer an injury that kept him out for an extended time this year. Still, he has sky-high potential at the NHL level.

3) Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks hired Jeff Blashill as head coach this offseason. And they could give the Michigan native a star from a Michigan team to work with. Michael Misa is seen as the best center in the NHL Draft this year. He is a game-breaking forward who had a historic campaign for the Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25. He could form an imposing center duo with Connor Bedard in the Windy City.

4) Utah Mammoth – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Utah Mammoth have their brand identity sorted out. Now, they need to start cultivating their on-ice identity. The Mammoth have an owner willing to make major splashes to improve this team. Drafting Porter Martone could be the biggest splash available without trading the pick outright. Martone is an elite wing prospect who has the potential to be a first-line play driver. He could pair well with the likes of Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Clayton Keller in Salt Lake City.

5) Nashville Predators – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Nashville Predators have a clear need at center ice. However, there are a number of ways they could go. Caleb Desnoyers has risen up draft boards throughout this season. Many have seen him right on the brink of entering the top-five. The Predators elect to go with the Wildcats star for a few reasons. He is committed to playing defense without cheating for offense, his character has received rave reviews, and he is someone his team generally rallies around. All of these qualities could see him have a successful NHL career.

6) Philadelphia Flyers – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers also need a center, and have for a few seasons. Philadelphia traded Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames during the season, adding to the need. Noah Cates did re-sign with the Flyers, but more is needed. Jake O'Brien is an intriguing prospect here. He fits the style the Flyers historically like to play. He is a physical forward who is relentless along the boards. But he also brings an impressive amount of skill that could see him become a top-six center in this league.

7) Boston Bruins – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Boston Bruins are very set in their ways as a franchise. This is the team that traded Tyler Seguin in 2013 in part because he relied too much on his skill. Boston cherishes players who play with an edge and who aren't afraid to get a bit dirty. Anton Frondell isn't exactly this sort of player. However, he could add more of an edge in Boston's system.

Frondell already has the foundation for this sort of game. He plays with strength and power while being an extremely competitive player. He is engaged in all three zones. And he has the offensive skill to support a star sniper such as David Pastrnak. Frondell could even score his fair share of goals, as well. The Bruins will want to develop the physical aspects of his game, but Frondell is the potential top-line center they need, regardless.

8) Seattle Kraken – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Seattle Kraken have not drafted a defenseman in the first round. They have cultivated a promising group of forwards as a result. Berkly Catton and Eduard Sale have the potential to make an impact. And Matty Beniers has already played a few seasons in the league. The Kraken need a projected top-pairing defenseman, though, and they find one here.

Radim Mrtka began the season playing in Europe. However, a move to the Thunderbirds during the year shot his draft stock through the roof. Many believe the Czechian defender has all the makings of a star two-way defender in the NHL. There could be concerns, given that he is a late-rising prospect. However, he is more polished than other prospects his age. There is a lot to like about Mrtka's game.

9) Buffalo Sabres – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Buffalo Sabres had a disastrous season in 2024-25. Their prospect pool is in good shape, though. They are in a position to take the best player available in the 2025 NHL Draft. With this pick, they decide to take a chance on former No. 1 pick contender Roger McQueen.

McQueen was one of five players who were candidates to go first in this draft. However, a back injury took him out for much of the season. He did have a promising return to play before struggling in the WHL Playoffs against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. McQueen also missed the final two games of that series. McQueen has elite potential, though, so Buffalo is banking on his health with this selection.

10) Anaheim Ducks – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Anaheim Ducks round out the top-10 with the selection of Victor Eklund. Victor, the brother of San Jose Sharks winger William Eklund, is an intriguing prospect in this class. He doesn't have a particularly elite trait, but he does a lot of things really well. Victor rarely takes plays off and prides himself on remaining engaged in all facets of the play. He also possesses an accurate wrist shot that makes him a goal-scoring threat, particularly on the power play. The Ducks could use another young winger to pair with their core of Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Leo Carlsson.

11) Pittsburgh Penguins – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely to make some major moves this summer. They hired former Rangers assistant Dan Muse as their new head coach after Mike Sullivan departed the team. And they need to start preparing for life without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. Pittsburgh won't land a projected elite talent at this pick. However, Justin Carbonneau is a potentially elite goal scorer.

Carbonneau may never become a regular first-line player. But his offensive skill set should see him be a productive player in the NHL. He has an incredible shot and does the little things well. Carbonneau also plays with a bit of an edge, allowing him to create his own space. The Penguins need goal-scoring help, and Carbonneau could provide that in spades.

12) New York Rangers – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The New York Rangers may part ways with K'Andre Miller this offseason. This, combined with the Ryan Lindgren trade, has created the need for a left-shot defenseman in the short and long term. Jackson Smith fits New York's game rather well, and could be a favorite of Sullivan, who joined as head coach following his departure from Pittsburgh.

Smith is a strong and powerful player who has potential at both ends of the ice. In recent viewings, his shortcomings on defense have become a bit more apparent. He can make mistakes in terms of positioning, and his on-ice vision needs some work. Still, his offensive potential gives him a chance to land in the top-15. He could become an important part of the Rangers' blueline in short order.

13) Detroit Red Wings – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Detroit Red Wings are one season away from an entire decade without playoff hockey. They need to take a step more than most teams in their position. Detroit should be active in the offseason, and that puts a potential trade of this pick in play. However, there are no trades in this NHL Mock Draft. As a result, they take Michigan commit Malcolm Spence.

Spence is one of the hardest-working players in the class. The Otters star is relentless and plays with a physical edge. He makes his team extremely hard to play against, which the Red Wings need. He is a heart-and-soul sort of player who can provide a jolt of energy in a number of ways. Detroit could come out with a gem if they can land Spence in this draft.

14) Columbus Blue Jackets – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets take a similar player to Spence, just on the blueline. Kashawn Aitcheson may be the most physical player who will hear his name called in the first round. He hits everything that moves and can provide a needed spark for his team. Perhaps an underrated part of his game is his offense. His hard shot allowed him to score 26 goals for the Colts this season. Whether his offense translates remains to be seen. Either way, Aitcheson has a long NHL career ahead of him.

15) Vancouver Canucks – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Vancouver Canucks have a new head coach in former NHL defenseman Adam Foote. He is tasked with getting this team back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he will need some help from the front office to do so. Brady Martin is a player who many believe could go higher than this. In fact, ClutchPoints had him going in the top-10 in our most recent NHL Mock Draft.

Martin is a workhorse on the ice who can be trusted in all situations. He is not afraid to bang-and-crash along the glass or drive play up the ice to generate chances for his teammates. His physicality is his one elite trait. However, his overall potential is a bit limited to a middle-six role. Stll, the Canucks could use a play driving forward, and Martin fits the role.

16) Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Montreal Canadiens have back-to-back picks in the first round. This first pick was acquired from the Calgary Flames in the Sean Monahan trade a few years back. There are a number of directions this can go for the Habs. A trade involving one of these picks certainly isn't out of the question. However, this NHL Mock Draft does not contain trades.

As a result, the Canadiens add a center in Cole Reschny. The North Dakota commit burst onto the scene in the WHL with the Victoria Royals. He plays a consistent game in all three zones and is harder to knock off the puck than it may seem. He is a smart offensive player, as well, drawing some comparisons to Carolina Hurricanes star Seth Jarvis. Montreal would certainly be pleased with that outcome.

17) Montreal Canadiens – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Canadiens could also use a winger, and turn to Lynden Lakovic. Lakovic impressed at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge back in November. However, he suffered an injury after that event that kept him out until mid-February. He did heat back up after returning to the ice, but the defending WHL champion Warriors had entered a rebuild by then. Many believe Lakovic could go earlier than this selection, but the Canadiens won't complain about him falling to this selection.

18) Calgary Flames (via NJ) – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Calgary Flames got this pick in the Jacob Markstrom trade last summer. Calgary needs to find some skillful playdrivers, but elect to go with the best player available here. Schmidt has a lot of potential as an offensive producer in the NHL. There are some concerns, mainly over his body language and his shot selection. These can be worked out, though. The Flames have some aging forwards, and the team needs to figure out some potential replacements. Schmidt is a good pick for them in that regard.

19) St. Louis Blues – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The St. Louis Blues were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they have a bright future ahead if this past season is any indication. The Blues could use an additional playdriver to aid the likes of Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway. Cullen Potter could emerge as an impactful middle-six center in the NHL. His best skill is his blazing speed. Few players can match him stride-for-stride on the ice. And he uses this speed to create space and scoring chances for his teammates.

20) Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild, receiving this pick as part of the return. Columbus added a left-shot defenseman with their first pick in this NHL Mock Draft. Jiricek was a right-shot defender, though. So, they add a project right-shot defenseman who could have a big impact in the NHL.

Logan Hensler is a raw prospect who received a lot of early buzz in this process. However, the American defender has seen his stock slip a bit. There isn't a projection in terms of his playstyle. He has some offense, but it's hard to know whether that will translate. He shows promise as a lockdown defenseman, but it's unclear how that will pan out in the NHL. The overall potential is intriguing, though, so the Blue Jackets take him here and hope to develop his game.

21) Ottawa Senators – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Ottawa Senators have not drafted a forward in the first round since Tyler Boucher in 2021. We are nearing the four-year mark since that draft, however. Boucher did not work out, and they need to add forward depth in their pipeline. Braeden Cootes is an intriguing forward who has seen his stock rise throughout the year. He is a good penalty killer while also driving play offensively at five-on-five. Cootes could give the Senators middle-six depth down the middle for years to come.

22) Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

The Flyers traded for this pick in the Sean Walker trade at last year's trade deadline. Philadelphia solved its center depth with the selection of O'Brien earlier in this NHL Mock Draft. However, they could stand to add multiple centers in this draft. Benjamin Kindel has the ability to act as a power-play quarterback at the center position. He will not kill penalties, but his offensive skill makes him a valuable part of the roster.

23) Nashville Predators (via TB) – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Nashville Predators could trade Juuse Saros this summer. Even if they don't, the Predators lack a star goaltending prospect after trading Yaroslav Askarov last summer. Joshua Ravensbergen had a bit of a down season in the WHL this year. However, he still has the potential to start games in the NHL. He would quickly give the Predators a goalie of the future. And this gives them important insurance as they potentially enter a rebuild.

24) Los Angeles Kings – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Los Angeles Kings have a new general manager in Ken Holland. Los Angeles has a few areas they could address. With this pick, however, they go with defense. Brandt Clarke is graduating from prospect status, establishing himself as an NHL player. His usage is a bit wonky at times, but the Kings defender should be an NHL regular moving forward. Blake Fiddler gives the Kings an NHL projectable defenseman on the right side. And he has the potential to become a top-four defender in this league.

25) Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Jack Murtagh, LW, USNTDP

The Blackhawks follow up their selection of Misa by adding a winger. Frank Nazar is going to graduate from prospect status soon if this past season is any indication. Adding another forward makes sense, then. Jack Murtagh is a defensive-first forward who is not afraid to throw his weight around on the ice. There is some untapped offensive potential, as well, which could see him become a two-way middle-six winger in the NHL.

26) Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The Predators are back up with their third selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. Here, they take a chance on an undersized defenseman. Cameron Reid has offensive potential that helps make up for his lack of size. He could hear his name called before this, as a result. However, NHL GMs are shy when it comes to undersized players. Reid could slip down the draft because of this, but the Predators won't mind if he does.

27) Washington Capitals – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Washington Capitals fell short of the Eastern Conference Finals this year. They appear able to contend for the next few seasons. However, they also need to plan for the future as Alex Ovechkin's career nears its end. This starts with grabbing a high-potential goalie. Michigan commit Jack Ivankovic has the potential to be a star at the next level. Washington could have a seamless transition from Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren if Ivankovic develops well in Ann Arbor.

28) Winnipeg Jets – Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAAA)

The Winnipeg Jets could not defeat the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs. And this may have been the team's best chance to win the Stanley Cup with its current core. They also need to plan for the future, and that's where Sascha Boumedienne comes in. Winnipeg does not have a left-shot defender who figures to play significant time in the NHL. Boumedienne has shown poise no matter the situation, and is a good puck handler. He has a chance to play games at the NHL level down the line.

29) Carolina Hurricanes – William Moore, C, USNTDP

The Carolina Hurricanes once again fell in the East Final this year. They will look to continue their recent run of success in the 2025 NHL Draft. And that could see them select American winger William Moore later this month. Moore has the skill to play in the top-six if he can land with the right team. However, he is a raw prospect. His skill, skating ability, and shot should see him sneak in the back end of the first round, however.

30) San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

The San Jose Sharks traded Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund to the Dallas Stars, receiving this pick as part of the return. San Jose added Schaefer with their first pick in this draft. But they could stand to add another NHL projectable left-shot defenseman. Kurban Limatov has an outside chance to sneak in the first round. He engages himself at both ends of the ice and has a physical edge that teams covet. He has top-four potential at the NHL level.

31) Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Calgary Flames received this pick as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade back in 2022. Calgary added a winger in Cameron Schmidt earlier in this draft. Here, they take a potential gem of a playdriver in Carter Bear. Bear was a standout for a dominant Everett Silvertips team this year. However, he suffered an Achilles injury before the end of the season. He has recovered well, but this injury could still deter teams at the NHL Draft.

32) Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – L.J. Mooney, C, USNTDP

Finally, we reach the end of this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Flyers decide to triple up at center, given Kindel's ability to move to the wing if needed. L.J. Mooney is another prospect who could sneak into the back end of the first round. The American center is one of the most talented players in the 2007 age group. However, he struggled with injury this year and didn't have the same impact when he returned to the ice. He has alluring potential at the NHL level, though, so the Flyers take a flier at the end of the first round.