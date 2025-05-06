The St Louis Blues lost to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. That ended a season that started with a coaching change and featured a franchise-record winning streak. Vibes should be high in St Louis next season, as Jim Montgomery enters his first full season behind the bench. Blues GM Doug Armstrong had good news on Dylan Holloway's injury that cost him the playoffs, which should make fans happy.

“St. Louis Blues breakout forward Dylan Holloway has had surgery for the injury that kept him out of the lineup down the stretch and for the playoffs and is expected to be available for the start of the 2025-26 season, general manager Doug Armstrong said at his end-of-season news conference Tuesday,” The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported.

Holloway left the Blues' game against the Penguins on April 3. While St Louis won that game in overtime, that may have cost them a chance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here's the play in which Holloway was apparently injured. In case you missed it, he is out of the game with a lower-body injury. #stlblues (courtesy @FanDuelSN_MW) pic.twitter.com/5KCWtMxZVp — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blues never announced what Holloway's injury was, but he needed surgery that ended his 2024-25 season. While that was crushing for this year, St Louis should be ready to contend next season. Having Holloway at full strength will be key for that chase. After coming over from the Oilers on an offer sheet that caused offseason drama, he had a career year.

In his third NHL season, Holloway played a career high 77 games. In his prior two years combined, he played 89 games and scored nine goals with nine assists. This year, he scored 26 goals and added 37 assists to finish third on the Blues with 63 points.

The Blues will be bringing back almost all of their key pieces for the 2025-26 season. Can they recreate the magic and make a deep playoff run next year? Holloway's health will certainly make it easier.