The Winnipeg Jets completed one of the most exciting comeback victories in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in recent memory, and it couldn't have come at a better time for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck, who was pulled three times during the series and gave up a pair of early goals in Sunday night’s Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, managed to settle in and shut the door the rest of the way. He allowed only Radek Faksa’s second-period tally and denied the Blues any insurance goals in the third period or the game-winner in either overtime period.

The Jets ultimately secured the victory, a 4-3 final in double overtime to advance to the Western Conference Semi-Final.

As hockey fans may recall, Hellebuyck was named the starter for Team USA in February’s Four Nations Face-Off tournament, which ended in heartbreak with a loss to Team Canada—backstopped by Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Hellebuyck has undoubtedly cemented his status as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, earning another Vezina Trophy nomination. That’s what made his postseason struggles against the Blues all the more surprising, especially his dismal road numbers: a .758 save percentage and a 7.24 goals-against average.

Regardless, it was Hellebuyck and the Jets who ultimately earned the last laugh and get to continue their quest toward the Stanley Cup.

Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets will now play the Dallas Stars

Things will not get any easier for the Jets, as they're now locked into a second-round matchup against the Dallas Stars, who just dispatched the Colorado Avalanche in an exciting seven game series of their own.

That doesn't mean that the Jets don't have full confidence in Hellebuyck, who authored an incredible regular season campaign with a pristine 47-12-3 record, a 2.01 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and eight shutouts.

After he scored the game-winning double overtime goal to beat the Blues, Jets captain Adam Lowry stood up for his goaltender during a live postgame interview with the NHL on TNT panel.

“He's unbelievable,” Lowry said. “There's a lot of questions about previous years, but it's a team effort. He gets the criticism, but there's usually three or four plays that lead to that. I couldn't be happier for him.”

Game 1 between the Jets and Stars is scheduled for Wednesday night in Winnipeg.